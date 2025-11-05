Beaumer is back for his third consecutive year with the Red Bull KTM team, although he will not be racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross at all in 2026. Still recovering from a burst fracture in his back suffered at the first round of the SMX Playoffs in September, Beaumer said his recovery is going “extremely well.”
“My back is doing extremely well,” Beaumer told Cudby. “Therapy has gone extremely well and I'm in a really good spot. So, thankfully Doctor G's [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick] been killing it. All of his staff, everyone has really done an incredible job with therapy, and I'm happy with where we're at. So, thankfully, we're in a good spot. Status, happy, enjoying watching the guys and just trying to be there for the team and help everyone out. Trying to almost take on another role while I'm out.”
Beaumer took a few big spills in 2025 and unfortunately, his last big crash ended his season early. He confirmed the plan to return to racing. Note, he earned national #13 for 2026.
“So, as of return, the plan is to return to outdoors,” he said. “We've completely ruled out supercross as a whole. We made that decision pretty early on in my recovery. So, we don't want to rush it, and we want to make sure that my back is 110 percent before I return. So, the goal is to return it outdoors.”
At the moment, there appears to be no signing of a replacement for Beaumer for supercross. He will likely be the only 250SMX rider under a full contract for the second straight year.
“I think being that lone guy and having all that on me is why I thrived in supercross,” he said, “and why I think it's a good thing for me to be a lone rider and have to put everything on my back and perform.”
Beaumer earned his first career 250SX podium at the ’25 A1 SX, then backed it up with his maiden main event win the following week in San Diego. He led the points early on but eventually his season was hindered by a shoulder injury suffered in qualifying at the Arlington SX. Still, the already impressive supercross rider made big strides from 2024 to 2025.
As for having new teammates, such as multi-time champions in Tomac and Prado, Beaumer can learn a thing or two here and there.
“Yeah, I enjoy having new teammates,” he said. “Obviously, me and Jorge have gotten really close, even all through, all through outdoors. And leading into this off-season, we've grown pretty close. And obviously we have Eli. He's one of the one of the best to ever do it and ‘Beast Mode.’ So, to learn from him and have that experience on our team and really be able to watch take some video, write stuff down on the notepad, just really kind of take into account what he has accomplished and what he's capable of and try to try to learn from him is amazing.”
Watch Cudby's full video with Beaumer, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and Aaron Plessinger below.