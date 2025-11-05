Jeremy Seewer, Andrea Bonacorsi, and Calvin Vlaanderen Round Out Ducati 2026 MXGP Team

The following press release is from Ducati:

Ducati reinforces its presence in the 2026 MXGP World Championship paddock.

The official Ducati MXGP team will be run by Louis Vosters’ Dutch squad, which will enter three Desmo450 MX factory bikes.

A new chapter in Ducati's history gets underway in its second year of participation in the FIM Motocross World Championship, as it joins forces with Louis Vosters' team, ushering in a new era with the Dutch squad.

Drawing on decades of experience in the MXGP paddock, first as a sponsor and then creating his own racing team in 2015, Louis Vosters, a successful entrepreneur, has earned recognition over the years for his professionalism, managing a cohesive and competitive team that has achieved highly prestigious results. With a facility located in Bergeijk, Netherlands, close to Lommel, the true beating heart of world motocross and home of the Grand Prix of Flanders, the Dutch team will field three factory Desmo450 MX machines in the 2026 MXGP World Championship. These will be raced by 31-year-old Swiss rider Jeremy Seewer, confirmed with Ducati and twice a podium finisher in 2025, and two new factory Ducati riders, Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen.

European Champion in the EMX125 class in 2020 and the EMX250 class in 2023, Bonacorsi finished his first full MXGP season in eighth place, earning his first podium in the premier class with Vosters’ team. Andrea is one of the most promising Italian talents and managed to reach the podium in the 2023 Motocross of Nations, on his debut aboard a 450.

Vlaanderen, a 29-year-old South African-born Dutch racer, boasts a Grand Prix victory in MX2 in 2018, one in MXGP in 2022, a Dutch title in the 500 class in the same year, and a Motocross of Nations win with the Dutch team in 2019, aboard a 250.

Paolo Ciabatti, General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road:

“We are delighted to announce this important agreement with Louis Vosters' team, undoubtedly one of the most professional in the MXGP Championship paddock. We have shared a long-term project with Louis, and we are confident that, thanks to the close collaboration between our two teams, we will soon be able to achieve the ambitious goals we have set ourselves. We are also pleased to welcome Andrea and Calvin to Ducati, who, together with Jeremy, will do their utmost to bring the Ducati name to the top in the world of motocross.”

Louis Vosters, CEO and Team Owner: