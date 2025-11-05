How Many 450 Races Has Garrett Marchbanks Done on a 450F Ahead of 2026?

Garrett Marchbanks will race a KX450SR full-time in for Monster Energy Kawasaki in 2026. The Utah native said in an Instagram post earlier this week he was grateful for the opportunity, which he said has been his dream since he was ten years old.

While the full-time move in 450SX in Monster Energy AMA Supercross will not be easy, Marchbanks does have experience racing in the premier class. So, how many 450 races has he done ahead of the new season?

Marchbanks raced a YZ450F for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and made one 450SX start in 2022 (Daytona SX, finishing 15th), and three starts in the 450SMX Playoffs in 2023.

In total, Marchbanks made 28 starts on the YZ450F, so he does have experience with the bigger bike.

Check out all of Marchbanks’ 450 results to date below.

How will the 2026 450SX season go for Marchbanks?