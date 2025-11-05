Haiden Deegan Inks Head-to-Toe Deal with Fox Racing
After splitting with THOR MX recently, Haiden Deegan’s new gear deal is now official: a head-to-toe Fox Racing deal.
The following press release is from Fox Racing:
FOX RACING ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF Haiden Deegan
Bold by design. Introducing the DNGR Signature Collection
Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announced the signing of Haiden Deegan and the introduction of the DNGR Signature Collection including exclusive motocross and lifestyle apparel. “Bold by design”, the announcement declaration, is a nod to progression, self-expression, and the risks Fox Racing and Haiden are willing to take to push the boundaries of sport and culture. Haiden will unveil the DNGR Signature Collection this weekend during his 450-class race debut at the World Supercross Buenos Aires City GP. The collection is available on www.foxracing.com, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally.
“Fox Racing is synonymous with generational athletes and creating iconic moments with those whose attitude changes the sport forever – athletes who inspire terms such as ‘Beast from the East’, ‘Bad Boy’, and ‘the G.O.A.T.’,” said Mikey Rangel, Sr. Director of Global Brand Marketing at Fox Racing, about the signing of Haiden Deegan. “While Haiden has already stamped the ‘DNGR’ name on the sport, we share the same vision to innovate and to further inspire the culture of motocross. That’s been the Fox DNA since day one.”
The new partnership between Fox Racing and Haiden Deegan will see his athlete signature collection refreshed twice a year, with DNGR stamped across performance and lifestyle products. “The DNGR signature collection will always match Deegan’s energy – no rules, a heightened taste for art and music, and just attitude,” said Memo Sandoval, Sr. Director of Design at Fox Racing. The first collection is a direct manifestation of Deegan’s unshakeable confidence and bold style. The pristine-white 180 kit is designed to lead not follow with ‘DNGR’ stretched across the jersey and pant. The complete collection includes a DNGR oversized hoodie, long-sleeve tee, and a 9FIFTY snapback hat.
