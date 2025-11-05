Cody Barnes Rejoins Beta Racing for 2026 GNCC XC1 Class Debut on Two-Year Deal

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Cody Barnes Rejoins Beta Racing for GNCC XC1 Class Debut on Two-Year Deal

Liqui Moly Beta Racing is thrilled to announce the return of off-road standout Cody Barnes to its factory race team. Barnes has signed a two-year agreement and will make his full-time debut in the XC1 Pro class in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series. He will also compete in the Pro1 class at the US Sprint Enduro series, which this year he finished runner-up in the top class.

Barnes, who previously rode for Beta in 2019 and 2020, rejoins the team after a stellar 2025 season in which he finished 3rd overall in the GNCC series, with eleven podiums and two wins in the XC2 Pro class, with a second-place finish in class, only a few points off the win.

"I’m super excited to join the Beta family again!" said Barnes. "I enjoyed working with everyone at Beta when I last rode for them in 2019 and 2020, so when the opportunity came up, it felt right. I believe the program and the bike are a lot better than people think. I’m looking forward to proving the bike is capable of the highest level of off-road racing for the next two years!"