Yumena Berning Joins Cobra Elite Team

More silly season news! This time on the amateur racing side as Yumena Berning has joined the Cobra Elite Team program for next year. Berning became the first female to score an overall podium in an open class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch as she landed second overall in the 65cc (7-9) Limited division. And just a few hours later, more history would be made when Raycin Kyler became the first female class champion in an open class in 65cc (10-11) Limited. Berning, Kyler, plus Hannah Jamison, Lachlan Turner, and more, are evolving the sport of motocross racing for girls and women. Berning now inks a deal as the newest member to the Cobra Elite Team.

The following press release is from Cobra:

Cobra Elite Team Signs 10-Year-Old California Standout Yumena Berning

After a breakout 2025 season, the Pleasanton rider steps up to the factory-backed team

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Cobra MOTO announced the signing of 10-year-old Yumena Berning of Pleasanton, California, to its Elite Team program. Berning joins the roster following a standout 2025 season highlighted by multiple podiums at Loretta Lynn’s and the World Mini Grand Prix.

“We’re incredibly honored and excited for Yumena to join the Cobra Elite Team. This has been a goal of hers for many years, and she’s worked hard to earn it,” said her parents.

Berning’s rise began in 2022 with a JS7 Spring Championship win at Freestone Raceway in the 51cc 4–6 class, a moment her family points to as a turning point. In 2025, she earned third overall at Loretta Lynn’s in the 65cc 7–9 class and second overall in 65cc 7–9 Limited. She also captured first overall at the Southwest Regional in 65cc 7–9 Limited.

At the World Mini Grand Prix, Berning added three more podiums: second overall (65cc 7–9), third overall (65cc 8–10), and third overall (65cc 7–11).

“Yumena showed maturity, speed, and consistency all season,” said Clay Elliott, Cobra Elite Team Manager. “She fits our culture and brings the kind of potential we love to develop.”

Looking ahead, Berning will compete primarily in the 65cc 7–9 and 65cc 7–9 Limited classes, with girls’ classes as available. Her schedule includes Mini O’s in Florida, the TX Winter Series, Spring A Ding Ding, the Texas Spring National, and regional qualifiers across the Northwest, Midwest, and Southwest.

Her goals are straightforward: win races and keep building skills with the support of the Cobra Elite Team.

Images courtesy of MPG Creative.