Could you set up like a little boot camp there or is it still not practical?

You could but thankfully Monster flipped the bill on the track and stuff like that, because that would be super expensive. It would be doable, but very, very, hard to do. I just started training actually. Today was my first day kind of back training. That stuff's easy because you can train and do whatever you want here, but the riding aspect is a little bit tough with the team and getting stuff sent over here. It was hard enough sending one bike and Theo and Rango came out. So, it's not easy, but you could definitely pull it off. I think my goal is one year before I'm done racing, like my last year, I would like to do it over here and just build a little track and try it out. But until then, I'll just keep it keep it in California and Florida!

Yeah. No, listen, kudos to Monster and Kawi and everybody. I don't know how they let you have a bike on the beach in Hawaii.

I was scared, I was. I don't like to bend the rules or break the rules. I had my eyes peeled because I was like, I don't want to get like this bike taken and put into like [impound]. I don't know, I was all nervous, but it turned out really good.

Theo is your crew chief, and Rango [Jason Montoya] is your mechanic. And then Marchbanks - do you know Garrett at all? Have you interacted with him at all?

Yeah, I know Garrett. Not great, but I mean, we grew up racing together sometimes. He was like a year younger than me, but we actually raced at Loretta's I think in 2014? I think on 85’s he actually beat me. So yeah, we grew up racing a little bit, but I know him just from seeing him at the races, but nothing too crazy. I'm happy to have a have a good teammate, and he's awesome. So, I'm glad they got a guy and somebody we can kind of go back and forth on settings, stuff like that. So, it's better than just being by yourself.

I think Garrett's got a lot of potential. He's a really good rider.

I think he can do really good. He's so big on the 250, and I know that from experience, it's really hard, especially outdoors, to make that work. Having a factory ride and a team to kind of have behind you, I think he's going to be really good.

Yeah, I think so too. Like he passed, I don't know, 140 riders or something this summer because he just couldn't get starts. Right?

Yeah. His starts weren't ideal, but I don't think it's all him. It's more just how big he is.

So, Motocross of Nations, have you talked to them about it?

I definitely talked to them before I signed, and I told them that it's a race that I want to do. I mean, as of right now, they're willing to support it, so we'll see. And I think if you have somebody that's willing and really gung-ho about going, they'll support it. So, I guess we'll see.

And then you're going to be at Jack Chambers’ House?

Yeah. Chambers, we're back there [at his track]. Got the track actually built last week. The first one, first supercross track. And then we're going to get another one built probably in a month or so. So, everything's kind of coming together and we got a shop built and everything, so I'm stoked. I'm stoked to be back there and back where I was in 2023.

Yeah, it sounds like you're going back to your old program. Look, you won on a KTM. You almost won the supercross title. You won an outdoor title. So, no one can look at your KTM thing and be like, “Oh, it didn't work,” but it does sound like you want to get back to where you were.

Yeah, I'd like to get back to where I was in ‘23 and around there. I just felt like I was more comfortable. Not that I wasn't comfortable at KTM, but I felt like I was happier, and I was just able to kind of do more what I wanted back then. So that's kind of where I'm at now and kind of my mindset and get back to like having some freedom and being able to do what I want and just yeah, it's kind of my mindset. So, it's falling together good.