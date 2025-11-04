The Monster Energy Kawasaki team announced their SuperMotocross World Championship lineup yesterday. Alongside Chase Sexton, Garrett Marchbanks will be moving to the second 450 slot full-time. Garrett made an unprecedented mid-season switch to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in the summer of 2024, during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. Garrett had three podium finishes in 2025 (two in supercross and one in motocross), though often times he had the speed to run up front and bad starts held him back. His charges through the field this summer in Pro Motocross were often overlooked as he passed dozens of riders each moto.

Note, Marchbanks raced a YZ450F for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha in Pro Motocross in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and made one 450SX start in 2022 (Daytona SX, finishing 15th), and three starts in the 450SMX Playoffs in 2023. He made 28 starts on the YZ450F, so he does have experience with the bigger bike.

Garrett took to Instagram earlier to express his gratitude for both the opportunity to race in the premier class and to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit team.