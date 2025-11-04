42nd Paris SX: Entry Lists, Track Map, TV Broadcast Set for November 15 and 16 Event
The following press release is from the Paris SX:
Coming soon: The 42nd Paris Supercross
The SX Stars in Paris on November 15/16th
Every year since 1984 Paris has hosted the main Supercross event outside the USA, and once again on November 15/16 some of the best Supercross riders in the world will be in the French capital for this 42nd edition.
The Paris Supercross has a long and rich history, and for sure there will be many more years and memories to come as the event has a strong base at the illustrious Paris la Defense Arena where there is sufficient space to build a full-scale SX track.
Note: both nights will be broadcasted live via MXGP-TV.
Last year a quartet of riders shone at Paris, and they will all return this year! On his way to a further US Supercross title, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) was also crowned ‘King of Paris’ for the first time in his career 12 months ago, and, after turning 30 on November 10th, he will be back on-track this month to defend his title. Will he get back-to-back titles, like Johnny O’Mara (1984-85); Jean Michel Bayle (1990-91), David Vuillemin (1999-2000-2001), Andrew Short (2004-2005) or Marvin Musquin (2016-2017) have done in the past? Wait and see! But for sure he will have strong opposition at the gate, including a number of other regular US Supercross contenders who will also cross the Atlantic in a few days to be in Paris.
Australia vs USA
Jett and Hunter Lawrence are for sure two of the fastest riders on the planet. The Aussie brothers, who will be making their third consecutive appearance in Paris, shared the top step of the podium four weeks ago at Ironman Raceway when Team Australia beat all the other countries at the MX of Nations. Jett - King of Paris in 2023 - won five of the six races last year but couldn’t repeat his overall success from twelve months previously as he was forced to retire in one of the main events! He is back for revenge, and his brother Hunter - who finished runner-up in 2023 but missed the podium last year - will again be one of his main rivals after heading home his brother at the MX of Nations! Another top US rider flying over the Atlantic will be Malcom Stewart, back for more after his strong appearance last year when he secured second overall with five race podiums.
A first 450 appearance for Tom Vialle
One of the attractions of this 42nd edition of the French Classic will be 2025 East Coast SX champion and local hero Tom Vialle, who will be making his much anticipated debut on two accounts - his first appearances in the "big boys' class" and also in his new colours, which should be made official just before the event ! Vialle is the first champion of this calibre (two world MX2 and two AMA SX 250 titles) to change team, class and racing scene all at once ! How will he do against the big names like Cooper Webb, Jett & Hunter Lawrence or his former training partner Malcolm Stewart ? One thing is for sure is that Tom, who is also the reigning Prince of Paris, is highly motivated and has been back in France for several weeks as he prepares very seriously for this race on a private SX track in what will be his only racing appearance of the winter. He will be joined in Paris by some of his fellow countrymen such as Adrien Malaval, Lucas Imbert, Cédric Soubeyras and Adrien Escoffier, and also several SX specialists with multiple Canadian champion Jess Pettis, American Mitchell Harrison, Spaniard Ander Valentin and Italian Lorenzo Camporese.
The future is also in Paris!
SX1 is the main class at Paris but the organisers always offer the youngest riders the opportunity to race in the SX2 class, and this year the Junior 125 have also been invited! Paris will hold the penultimate round of the SX2 French Tour with the best riders in the standings (Calvin Fonvieille, Mathys Boisrame, Jules Pietre, American Kelena Humphrey, etc…) and a few ‘wild cards’ such as Australians Jake Cannon and Luke Clout or German Carl Ostermann. The third and final category will be the Junior class, and for sure many fans will enjoy hearing the 125 bikes in the Arena! Yannis Lopez, unbeaten in the six rounds of the Junior championship to date, will be the youngster to beat in this class, with the top ten riders of the series behind the gate plus a special guest - 85cc rider Tim Lopes, who just turned thirteen this summer - who will jump on a 125 for the first time. Of course there will be a number of FMX sessions each day, as well as further entertainment on track.
Entry Lists
Note: list as of October 28, 2025
CATÉGORIE SX1
#1 Cooper Webb (USA – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing)
#15 Jess Pettis (CDN – Yamaha VHR)
#16 Tom Vialle (F - X)
#18 Jett Lawrence (AUS – American Honda)
#27 Malcolm Stewart (USA – Husqvarna Factory Rockstar Energy)
#31 Adrien Malaval (F – Yamaha TMX)
#53 Romain Pape (F – Yamaha VHR)
#72 Lucas Imbert (F – HONDA Suttel)
#85 Cédric SOUBEYRAS (F – Honda MB)
#86 Mitchell Harrison (USA - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum)
#91 Paul Haberland (D – Honda Waldman)
#96 Hunter Lawrence (AUS – American Honda)
#103 Scotty Verhaeghe (F – Yamaha VHR)
#137 Adrien Escoffier (F – Yamaha)
#384 Lorenzo Camporese (I – Kawasaki)
#692 Ander Valentin – LASHERAS (SP – Yamaha)
CATEGORIE SX2 CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE SX TOUR
#3 Jake Cannon (AUS - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum) wild card
#4 Luke Clout (AUS - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum) wild card
#11 Calvin Fonvieille (F – KTM TMX)
#22 Mickaël LAMARQUE (F – KTM)
#27 Hugo Manzato (F – Husqvarna)
#62 Kelena HUMPHREY (USA – Stark Future)
#96 Carl OSTERMANN (D – Husqvarna) wild card
#172 Mathys BOISRAMÉ (F – 737 Performance KTM)
#259 Julien LEBEAU (F – Triumph) wild card
#335 Enzo POLIAS (F – Husqvarna) wild card
#388 Andrea BONIFACIO (I – Husqvarna)
#389 Jules Pietre (F-Yamaha TMX)
#505 Dorian KOCH (F - Husqvarna)
#606 Killian Vincent (F – Kawasaki)
#744 Saad Soulimani (MAR – TM)
#900 Paul Bloy (D – Triumph)
#945 Anthony Bourdon (F – Honda SR Motoblouz ) wild card
#963 Cyril ELSENER (CH – KTM)
CATÉGORIE JUNIORS CHAMPIONNAT DE France SX TOUR
#21 Paul MAIGNE (F – KTM)
#51 Levano BIONDI (F – Yamaha)
#66 Yannis LOPEZ (F – Husqvarna RID)
#85 Tim LOPES (F – Kawasaki Bud Racing) wild card
#214 Léo DISS-FENARD (F – KTM)
#241 Noa HOUQUE (F – KTM)
#314 Wesley SUTEAU (F – KTM)
#373 Steeve BOUVEYRON (F – Yamaha)
#518 Tim FORTANIER (F – Yamaha)
#613 Lony FERRER (F – KTM)
#939 Lucas MAS (F – Yamaha)
CATEGORIE FMX
Julien VANSTIPPEN (Belgique – Monster Energy Yamaha)
Rob ADELBERG (Australie – Rockstar Energy)
Andreu LACONDEGUY (Espagne – Monster Fox)
Nicolas TEXIER (France)
More informations
The programme is similar each day, with three races – and the super-pole session – for the SX1 and SX2 riders, and a race – just after the practice sessions – for the Junior class.
Saturday night is already a sellout but tickets for Sunday (gates opening at 10AM for practice, ending at 5.45PM) are still available at (https://www.supercrossparis.com/billetterie/ ).
Also, the race will be broadcast live, on pay-per-view, at MXGP-TV (https://www.mxgp-tv.com/home), hosted by Paul Malin with guest appearances from Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas.