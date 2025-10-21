WSX SX1 and SX2 Rosters, Wild Cards Announced for 2025 Season
The final lineups have been announced for the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The five-round season kicks off November 8 with the Buenos Aries City GP in Argentina. Check out the full lineups for both SX1 (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) classes, as well as the Wild Card competitors.
SX1 Class
Quad Lock Honda
Rick Ware Racing
Pipes Motorsports Racing
MotoConcepts Racing
Team GSM
Greg Aranda
Bud Racing
Matt Moss replaces Quentin Prugnieres
Stark (Electric bike)
SX1 Wild Cards
Rounds 1 (Buenos Aries City GP) and 2 (Canadian GP): Justin Cooper
Rounds 2 (Canadian GP) and 3 (Australian GP): Eli Tomac
Round 3 (Australian GP): Cooper Webb
BREAKING NEWS: Round 1 (Buenos Aires City GP) and round 3 (Australian GP): Haiden Deegan
Deegan will now make his 450cc racing debut in WSX, still racing just the first and third rounds.
SX2 Class
Quad Lock Honda
Anthony Bourdon now replaces Brodie Connolly (injured)
Rick Ware Racing
Pipes Motorsports Racing
MotoConcepts Racing
Team GSM
Bud Racing
Stark (Electric bike)
2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar
Buenos Aires City GP Saturday, November 8 7:35 PM
Canadian GP Saturday, November 15 8:45 PM
Australian GP Saturday, November 29 4:45 AM
Swedish GP Saturday, December 6 12:45 PM
South Africa GP Saturday, December 13 12:45 PM