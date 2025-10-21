The final lineups have been announced for the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The five-round season kicks off November 8 with the Buenos Aries City GP in Argentina. Check out the full lineups for both SX1 (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) classes, as well as the Wild Card competitors.

SX1 Class

Quad Lock Honda

Joey Savatgy

Christian Craig

Rick Ware Racing

Henry Miller

Devin Simonson

Pipes Motorsports Racing

Ken Roczen

Jason Anderson

MotoConcepts Racing

Austin Politelli

Ryan Breece

Team GSM

Greg Aranda

Jordi Tixier

Bud Racing

Justin Hill

Matt Moss replaces Quentin Prugnieres

Stark (Electric bike)

Vince Friese

Jorge Zaragoza

SX1 Wild Cards

Rounds 1 (Buenos Aries City GP) and 2 (Canadian GP): Justin Cooper

Rounds 2 (Canadian GP) and 3 (Australian GP): Eli Tomac

Round 3 (Australian GP): Cooper Webb

BREAKING NEWS: Round 1 (Buenos Aires City GP) and round 3 (Australian GP): Haiden Deegan

Deegan will now make his 450cc racing debut in WSX, still racing just the first and third rounds.

SX2 Class

Quad Lock Honda

Shane McElrath

Anthony Bourdon now replaces Brodie Connolly (injured)

Rick Ware Racing

Enzo Lopes

Coty Schock

Pipes Motorsports Racing

Kyle Chisholm

Robbie Wageman

MotoConcepts Racing

Cullin Park

Noah Viney

Team GSM

Max Anstie

Maxime Desprey

Bud Racing

Cole Thompson

Kyle Peters

Stark (Electric bike)

Michael Hicks

Lance Kobusch

For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar