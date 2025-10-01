Images courtesy of Feld Motor Sports
With the 2025 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) officially wrapped up and the 2026 schedule announced yesterday in a special media event in Ohio, it is time to start thinking about next year. Yesterday’s release of the SMX regular season announced a 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, followed again by an 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, then three rounds of the SMX Playoffs (locations and venues on the playoff races TBD at the moment). The schedule release also included the track maps for 16 rounds (Daytona’s layout will come at a later time like always), divisions for the 250SX rounds, the three Triple Crown races, and the three East/West Showdown rounds as well. Read the full release if you missed it.
Looking at the 16 track maps we have, there seem to be no over/under bridges at the moment, but that could change. Note, these track maps are not final as we sometimes see changes to the layout when the track is built (and even some adjustments after Friday's press day riding sessions). For example, the Arlington SX round does not have any whoops, which we do not expect to be the case. But, we can expect the first turns to be as expected in these images, so there are 12 left-hand first turns and four right-hand first turns (San Diego, Arlington, Indianapolis, and Detroit - one West, three East) on the schedule.
So, which track would you like to see live? What layout do you think could land the best racing? Let us know in the comments section! Tickets are now on sale at SupercrossLIVE.com/tickets.
Don’t forget to click the images to view the full track map.
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveJanuary 10 - 1:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Supercross
San Diego250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 17
- Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2)250SX West
SMX Next
Saturday, January 24
- Supercross
Houston250SX West
Triple Crown, SMX Next, and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 31
- Supercross
Glendale250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 7
- Supercross
Seattle250SX West
Saturday, February 14
- Supercross
Arlington250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 21
Round 8 | Daytona SX | February 28, 2025
Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida
250SX East Division
UPDATE: December 16, 2025
The Daytona SX layout has been revealed. Check it out below.
- Supercross
Indianapolis250SX East
Triple Crown and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 7
- Supercross
Birmingham250SX East/West Showdown
SMX Next
Saturday, March 21
- Supercross
Detroit250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 28
- Supercross
St. Louis250SX East/West Showdown
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 4
- Supercross
Nashville250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 11
- Supercross
Cleveland250SX East
Triple Crown
Saturday, April 18
- Supercross
Philadelphia250SX East
SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
Saturday, April 25
- Supercross
Denver250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Supercross
Salt Lake City250SX East/West Showdown
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 9