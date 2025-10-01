Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Full Schedule
2026 Supercross Track Maps

2026 Supercross Track Maps

October 1, 2025, 2:00pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Images courtesy of Feld Motor Sports 

With the 2025 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) officially wrapped up and the 2026 schedule announced yesterday in a special media event in Ohio, it is time to start thinking about next year. Yesterday’s release of the SMX regular season announced a 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, followed again by an 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, then three rounds of the SMX Playoffs (locations and venues on the playoff races TBD at the moment). The schedule release also included the track maps for 16 rounds (Daytona’s layout will come at a later time like always), divisions for the 250SX rounds, the three Triple Crown races, and the three East/West Showdown rounds as well. Read the full release if you missed it.

Looking at the 16 track maps we have, there seem to be no over/under bridges at the moment, but that could change. Note, these track maps are not final as we sometimes see changes to the layout when the track is built (and even some adjustments after Friday's press day riding sessions). For example, the Arlington SX round does not have any whoops, which we do not expect to be the case. But, we can expect the first turns to be as expected in these images, so there are 12 left-hand first turns and four right-hand first turns (San Diego, Arlington, Indianapolis, and Detroit - one West, three East) on the schedule.

So, which track would you like to see live? What layout do you think could land the best racing? Let us know in the comments section! Tickets are now on sale at SupercrossLIVE.com/tickets.

Don’t forget to click the images to view the full track map.

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     250SX West
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA United States
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      NBC Sports
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      NBC Sports
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 1 Supercross Schedule
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview01
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview01
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview03
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview03
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview04
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview04
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview05
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview05
San Diego Supercross Schedule
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview01
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview01
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview02
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview02
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview03
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview03
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview04
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview04
  • Rd02_SanDiego_Overview05
    Rd02_SanDiego_Overview05
Anaheim 2 Supercross Schedule
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview01
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview01
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview02
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview02
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview03
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview03
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview04
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview04
  • Rd03_Anaheim_Overview05
    Rd03_Anaheim_Overview05
Houston Supercross Schedule
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview01
    Rd04_Houston_Overview01
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview02
    Rd04_Houston_Overview02
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview03
    Rd04_Houston_Overview03
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview04
    Rd04_Houston_Overview04
  • Rd04_Houston_Overview05
    Rd04_Houston_Overview05
Glendale Supercross Schedule
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview01
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview01
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview02
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview02
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview03
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview03
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview04
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview04
  • Rd05_Glendale_Overview05
    Rd05_Glendale_Overview05
Seattle Supercross Schedule
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview01
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview01
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview02
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview02
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview03
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview03
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview04
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview04
  • Rd06_Seattle_Overview05
    Rd06_Seattle_Overview05
Arlington Supercross Schedule
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview01
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview01
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview02
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview02
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview03
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview03
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview04
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview04
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview05
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview05

Round 8 | Daytona SX | February 28, 2025

Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

250SX East Division

UPDATE: December 16, 2025

The Daytona SX layout has been revealed. Check it out below.

  • Rd08_Daytona_Overview01
    Rd08_Daytona_Overview01 Daytona International Speedway
  • Rd08_Daytona_Overview02
    Rd08_Daytona_Overview02 Daytona International Speedway
Indianapolis Supercross Schedule
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview01
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview01
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview02
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview02
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview03
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview03
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview04
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview04
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview05
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview05
Birmingham Supercross Schedule
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview01
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview01
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview02
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview02
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview03
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview03
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview04
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview04
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview05
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview05
Detroit Supercross Schedule
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview01
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview01
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview02
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview02
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview03
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview03
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview04
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview04
  • Rd11_Detroit_Overview05
    Rd11_Detroit_Overview05
St. Louis Supercross Schedule
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview01
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview01
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview02
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview02
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview03
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview03
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview04
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview04
  • Rd12_StLouis_Overview05
    Rd12_StLouis_Overview05
Nashville Supercross Schedule
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview01
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview01
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview02
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview02
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview03
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview03
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview04
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview04
  • Rd13_Nashville_Overview05
    Rd13_Nashville_Overview05
Cleveland Supercross Schedule
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview01
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview01
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview02
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview02
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview03
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview03
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview04
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview04
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview05
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview05
Philadelphia Supercross Schedule
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview01
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview01
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview02
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview02
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview03
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview03
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview04
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview04
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview05
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview05
Denver Supercross Schedule
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview01
    Rd16_Denver_Overview01
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview02
    Rd16_Denver_Overview02
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview03
    Rd16_Denver_Overview03
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview04
    Rd16_Denver_Overview04
  • Rd16_Denver_Overview05
    Rd16_Denver_Overview05
Salt Lake City Supercross Schedule
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview01
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview01
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview02
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview02
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview03
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview03
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview04
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview04
  • Rd17_SaltLake_Overview05
    Rd17_SaltLake_Overview05

Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted