Images courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

With the 2025 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) officially wrapped up and the 2026 schedule announced yesterday in a special media event in Ohio, it is time to start thinking about next year. Yesterday’s release of the SMX regular season announced a 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, followed again by an 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, then three rounds of the SMX Playoffs (locations and venues on the playoff races TBD at the moment). The schedule release also included the track maps for 16 rounds (Daytona’s layout will come at a later time like always), divisions for the 250SX rounds, the three Triple Crown races, and the three East/West Showdown rounds as well. Read the full release if you missed it.

Looking at the 16 track maps we have, there seem to be no over/under bridges at the moment, but that could change. Note, these track maps are not final as we sometimes see changes to the layout when the track is built (and even some adjustments after Friday's press day riding sessions). For example, the Arlington SX round does not have any whoops, which we do not expect to be the case. But, we can expect the first turns to be as expected in these images, so there are 12 left-hand first turns and four right-hand first turns (San Diego, Arlington, Indianapolis, and Detroit - one West, three East) on the schedule.

So, which track would you like to see live? What layout do you think could land the best racing? Let us know in the comments section! Tickets are now on sale at SupercrossLIVE.com/tickets.

Don’t forget to click the images to view the full track map.