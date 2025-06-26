The fifth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National in Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Barcia - Knee | In

Barcia will return to racing at Southwick after missing the first four nationals with a knee injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out

Ferrandis will most likely miss all of Pro Motocross due to a stress fracture in his leg.

Chase Sexton – Banged Up | Out

Sexton crashed hard in the first moto of the season opener at Fox Raceway. He didn’t break any bones but isn’t planning on returning to racing until he’s back to 100 percent.

Malcolm Stewart – Sore | In

Stewart went for a ride at High Point when his helmet got hooked on his handlebar in a crash. Fortunately, he’s okay and will line up for Southwick.