Southwick Injury Report: Barcia Returns; Minear, Adams Out

Southwick Injury Report: Barcia Returns; Minear, Adams Out

June 26, 2025, 11:30am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The fifth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National in Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury. 

450 Class

Justin Barcia - Knee | In

Barcia will return to racing at Southwick after missing the first four nationals with a knee injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out

Ferrandis will most likely miss all of Pro Motocross due to a stress fracture in his leg. 

Chase Sexton – Banged Up | Out

Sexton crashed hard in the first moto of the season opener at Fox Raceway. He didn’t break any bones but isn’t planning on returning to racing until he’s back to 100 percent.

Malcolm Stewart – Sore | In

Stewart went for a ride at High Point when his helmet got hooked on his handlebar in a crash. Fortunately, he’s okay and will line up for Southwick.

Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart Align Media
  • Motocross

    Southwick

     Saturday, June 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 28 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 28 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • First 450 Moto Only 
      Live
      June 28 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
    • All Four Motos (450 First) 
      Live
      June 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • All Four Motos (450 First) 
      Live
      June 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Southwick Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

250 Class

Drew Adams – Finger | Out

Adams sustained a break in his left index finger in a tip-over at High Point. He’s out for Southwick. 

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie is still dealing with a tougher than usual recovery from a broken leg, sustained in Birmingham. He should be back on the bike within two weeks. 

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick sustained a nasty concussion in Philadelphia and hasn’t raced since. He’s scheduled to get back on the bike within two weeks. 

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown is back on the bike after fracturing his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is aiming to compete in some motocross races at some point this season. 

Trevor Colip – Femur, Stroke | Out

Colip had a bad crash during qualifying at Hangtown, in which he sustained a broken femur. At the hospital his condition unfortunately worsened after complications arose, as explained here. After 23 days in a California hospital, he was able to return to Indiana and is now undergoing rehabilitation. To help him out, visit Road 2 Recovery.

Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out

Davies broke his nose and right arm during qualifying in Salt Lake City. He’ll be back on the bike within two weeks.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is shooting for a return to racing at RedBud after tearing his Achilles at A1.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo still has a couple months before he’ll be released to ride after tearing his ACL, which means we won’t see him compete in Pro Motocross this summer. 

Jace Kessler – Collarbone | In

Kessler broke his collarbone at High Point and underwent surgery earlier this week. Despite that, he will attempt to race this weekend.

Kayden Minear – Thumb | Out

Minear tore his UCL in his thumb during qualifying at High Point and will undergo surgery to have it repaired.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out

Mumford will miss Southwick due to an ankle injury sustained in Birmingham.

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out

Reynolds was scheduled to return to action at Southwick after breaking his leg during the supercross season, but his return as been pushed to the Ironman National. 

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out for the foreseeable future due to a nagging wrist injury. The team does not have a timetable on his return.

Gavin Towers – Knee | Out

Towers will make his return to racing in 2026 after tearing his ACL and lateral meniscus before High Point.

Kayden Minear
Kayden Minear Align Media
