Southwick (or The Wick 338) is arguably the most unique stop on the Pro Motocross circuit. Tucked right inside the small town that shares its name, the sand track sits alongside a baseball field, a public school, and even a VFW Hall—where Jason Weigandt and I once shared a beer back in 2010. Driving through the area, it feels like you’re just as likely to stumble upon a JV football game as round 22 of the SMX World Championship. Small-town charm with a world-class stage—that’s Southwick.
As for the track, it’s the closest thing to a full sand race as we get. Is it as deep and brutal as Lommel? No, it’s not. The base is harder, and the bumps are more square edged than what you’d find in Belgium or Holland. Still, the big sand berms are in place and there’s no doubt about it being a true sand race. That hard base does change how the riders attack this track, though. It’s very important to stay in the sweet spot of the berm. Getting aggressive underneath, it will create a lot of wheel spin while driving too deep will bury the rear wheel in the soft stuff and impede momentum driving out. There is a way to find traction but not overdo it. It’s not magic but it does take a lot of skill, a necessary one for success at Southwick. Patience but with an eye towards aggression, that’s the ticket, and timing is everything. The most efficient way is to stay light in the berm on entry but also understand when the right time arrives to give the rear tire full noise. There are plenty of opportunities to be aggressive on this racetrack but like most things in life, knowing when is the key.
The track crew (legends like John Dowd, Keith Johnson, and Doug Henry) are bringing in loads of sand to add more depth to The Wick. This same attempt was made in 2024 but a deluge of rain washed it all away in the days leading up to the event. With rain in the forecast, let’s hope that same isn’t repeated. Rain itself isn’t a problem, it’s the cavalcade of fast-moving water that can do the damage. If we simply get showers into and through race day, the track won’t be affected too badly. If we have to get rain at any event, this is the one to choose. The sand will absorb far more than any other track on the calendar would.
Watch for the locals this weekend (and Euros). The NESC faithful have spun more laps on this track than most would believe. They know where the lines will form long before the track tips its hand. Further, the 450’s will go first and that 450B practice will likely produce some unlikely names at the top of the leader board. Norwegian Cornelius Tondel should provide some fireworks as he is making the trek over and will land in that 450B opening salvo. The likes of Jett Lawrence or Eli Tomac may be able to overcome the slightly rougher track but I would very much expect to see unfamiliar names well inside the top ten for overall qualifying. This “450’s go first” schedule is primarily based around network NBC broadcast timing but could very much change which class the locals sign up for. With 250B going last, they will have a very difficult ask to qualify. Those with a 450 would be wise to race that class and get that big advantage of the smooth track. Those that stick it out on the 250 will need to lock in and put in a hero lap with the disadvantage they face. Southwick’s speed deteriorates fast as bumps form and berms are blown out by the hectic pace. Food for thought for those wanting to make this round a go.
- Motocross
SouthwickSaturday, June 28
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan threw up a perfect weekend in Pennsylvania. It appears he’s been in California getting some R&R on the break but make no mistake, he is putting in the work leading up to this weekend. He’s the rare combo of all show and all go.
Levi Kitchen isn’t battling for wins yet but he’s at least becoming a podium mainstay. His opening round was a disaster and he’s responded ever since.
Tom Vialle won this race in 2023 and very much needs to find that form. He’s been so-so based on expectations, but the bar is also high for the two-time MX2 champ.
Jett Lawrence is 4-for-4 in 2025 Pro Motocross and seems poised for more. It doesn’t feel like a dominant run, but the scoreboard says otherwise.
Eli Tomac won his second moto of 2025 and “feels” like he’s in this thing. The trouble is that the points tally says he’s 28 points down. I’m a big believer that you must win the rounds that favor you if you want to be champ. Southwick is one of those.
Hunter Lawrence is back! High Point is a good track for him and Southwick should be also. Podiums are a good place to be in this field but that’s a tough task with few injuries and most firing on all cylinders.
AP7 is riding the best he ever has. He’s raised his game and is a true threat to win a moto.
Who’s Not
Chance Hymas tore his right ACL and is out until 2026. Brutal injury for Hymas who was hitting his stride.
Ty Masterpool is struggling to find the magic of 2024. Getting healthy must be goal one.
JuJu Beaumer came out swinging at the opener but has had difficulty maintaining that level. He’s a 250 SX championship contender so his future is safe but to truly join the elite, his outdoor prowess must continue to improve.
Gavin Towers underwent knee surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.
Jorge Prado had his worst round of the series thus far and simply needs to find a way out of this hole. Whether he or the bike or anything else, it all has to improve.
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan announces that he is now dating Kim Kardashian and the two plan to launch a Bravo reality show, Wednesday’s at 9 p.m.
After repeated requests for more power, Monster Energy Kawasaki arrives to Southwick with a H2R engine bolted into his 450 frame. Prado holeshots by 30 bike lengths.
Chase Sexton gets barreled at Sebastien Inlet.
My Picks
250
Deegs
Tom Vialle
Jo Shimoda
450
Jettson
Tomac
Hunter