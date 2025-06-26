Southwick (or The Wick 338) is arguably the most unique stop on the Pro Motocross circuit. Tucked right inside the small town that shares its name, the sand track sits alongside a baseball field, a public school, and even a VFW Hall—where Jason Weigandt and I once shared a beer back in 2010. Driving through the area, it feels like you’re just as likely to stumble upon a JV football game as round 22 of the SMX World Championship. Small-town charm with a world-class stage—that’s Southwick.

As for the track, it’s the closest thing to a full sand race as we get. Is it as deep and brutal as Lommel? No, it’s not. The base is harder, and the bumps are more square edged than what you’d find in Belgium or Holland. Still, the big sand berms are in place and there’s no doubt about it being a true sand race. That hard base does change how the riders attack this track, though. It’s very important to stay in the sweet spot of the berm. Getting aggressive underneath, it will create a lot of wheel spin while driving too deep will bury the rear wheel in the soft stuff and impede momentum driving out. There is a way to find traction but not overdo it. It’s not magic but it does take a lot of skill, a necessary one for success at Southwick. Patience but with an eye towards aggression, that’s the ticket, and timing is everything. The most efficient way is to stay light in the berm on entry but also understand when the right time arrives to give the rear tire full noise. There are plenty of opportunities to be aggressive on this racetrack but like most things in life, knowing when is the key.

The track crew (legends like John Dowd, Keith Johnson, and Doug Henry) are bringing in loads of sand to add more depth to The Wick. This same attempt was made in 2024 but a deluge of rain washed it all away in the days leading up to the event. With rain in the forecast, let’s hope that same isn’t repeated. Rain itself isn’t a problem, it’s the cavalcade of fast-moving water that can do the damage. If we simply get showers into and through race day, the track won’t be affected too badly. If we have to get rain at any event, this is the one to choose. The sand will absorb far more than any other track on the calendar would.