Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today at 11 am PDT

June 26, 2025, 7:00am
<em>Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show</em> Today at 11 am PDT

Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Maxxis, O’Neil Lending, 100%, Seat Concepts and DeCal Works will take place at 11 a.m. PST and we'll talk about the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season with Zach Osborne, Jason Thomas, and more as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show. 

