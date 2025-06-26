Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule

Ducati Desmo450 MX U.S. Debut: Antonio Cairoli to Race RedBud and Spring Creek Nationals

June 26, 2025, 11:05am
Ducati Desmo450 MX U.S. Debut: Antonio Cairoli to Race RedBud and Spring Creek Nationals
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Breaking news here this morning, as Antonio Cairoli has announced he will race the RedBud and Spring Creek National rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on a Ducati Desmo450 MX. Cairoli has raced the Ducati in three rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) so far this year, finishing 18th, 16th, and seventh overall, respectively, but RedBud will mark the U.S. racing debut of the all-new Italian motocross bike.

Cairoli is also the Grand Marshal for this weekend's Southwick National so he will be at this weekend's race as well.

RedBud Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Antonio Cairoli
Antonio Cairoli Courtesy of Ducati Corse

