Ducati Desmo450 MX U.S. Debut: Antonio Cairoli to Race RedBud and Spring Creek Nationals

Breaking news here this morning, as Antonio Cairoli has announced he will race the RedBud and Spring Creek National rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on a Ducati Desmo450 MX. Cairoli has raced the Ducati in three rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) so far this year, finishing 18th, 16th, and seventh overall, respectively, but RedBud will mark the U.S. racing debut of the all-new Italian motocross bike.

Cairoli is also the Grand Marshal for this weekend's Southwick National so he will be at this weekend's race as well.