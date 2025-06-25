Josh Toth gave it everything he had...and more...to win the grueling Yamaha Snowshoe GNCC over the weekend in West Virginia. In this podcast with Jason Weigandt, the Rocky Mountain/Red Bear Kawasaki rider describes that victory, where he bested his teammate (and team owner) Stu Baylor by about three seconds after three hours of racing. He was throwing up in his helmet on the last lap while still pushing for the win! As soon as that was over, he drove from Snowshoe back to Connecticut to prepare for this weekend's Southwick National, where he hopes to score a point at a motocross track that sits 30 minutes from where he grew up. Then he's racing an AMA National Enduro in Ohio on Sunday! Enjoy this tale of a rider once labeled as the next big thing in GNCC, who later had to rebuild himself as Mr. Versatility to find his true calling.

