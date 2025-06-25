Kayden Minear Out for Southwick National, to Undergo Thumb Surgery
At the High Point National, Kayden Minear suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery. In his second U.S. Pro Motocross start, the Australian native had a crash in qualifying and suffered the thumb injury. He was set to race this weekend’s Southwick National but will undergo surgery instead, sidelining him for the immediate future. In two Pro Motocross events, Minear scored moto finishes of 12-12-20-15 with overall finishes of 16th and 18th, respectively.
Learn more about Minear in this recent interview ahead of his U.S. professional debut.
Kayden MinearWestern Australia
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|18
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 14, 2025
|Yamaha
|16
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 7, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
Minear posted on his own Instagram:
“Can’t believe I have to wright this post but here we are… unfortunately sustained a thumb injury during qualifying at highpoint and pushed through the day, got some scans on it this week and have been informed it’s going to need surgery. Bummed to be sitting out the rest of my rookie season but will take this time to get prepared and come back fitter and stronger for the upcoming races. Thankyou team for supporting my choices. We will be back soon ✌️”