Bam's Back! Justin Barcia will return to racing this weekend at the Southwick National. The Rockstar Energy GasGas rider has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury at the East Rutherford Supercross and has been focusing on getting back to 100 percent before lining up to race again. The Southwick National should be a great place for him to rejoin the ranks too, as he's earned four podiums there in his 450 career.