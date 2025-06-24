Results Archive
Watch: Snowshoe GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

June 24, 2025, 2:35pm
Watch: Snowshoe GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos
Snowshoe, WV SnowshoeProgressive GNCC Racing

Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season fourth round, the Snowshoe GNCC, in West Virgina. XC2 rider Josh Toth (Kawasaki) scored the overall win over his teammate—and boss—Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) as Ben Kelley (KTM) rounded out the overall podium. Toth scored the XC2 win over Cody Barnes (Honda) and Brody Johnson (Honda).

Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) scored the WXC win over Shelby Turner (GasGas) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.  

2025 Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 9

2025 Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 9

Snowshoe GNCC Results

GNCC

Snowshoe - Overall Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:10:04.971 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:10:07.454 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:12:04.773 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:13:16.459 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
5 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 03:17:16.056 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC2 Pro Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:10:04.971 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
2 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:17:44.890 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:18:49.997 Landrum, SC United States Honda
4 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:19:39.370 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:20:16.859 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:29:20.074 Landrum, SC United States GasGas
2 James Jenkins James Jenkins 02:57:46.985 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
3 Raley L Messer Raley L Messer 03:21:18.833 Beaver Dam, KY United States Beta
4 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 03:23:59.959 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
5 Isaiah L Brown Isaiah L Brown 03:30:30.494 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - WXC Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:11:12.559 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Shelby Turner Shelby Turner 02:17:02.570 Barons GasGas
3 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 02:19:50.240 Parkes Yamaha
4 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:23:05.172 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
5 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:25:13.598 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 194
2Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 187
3Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 148
4Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 139
5Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 136
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 235
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 208
3Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 200
4Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 160
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 150
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 229
2Raley L Messer Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 155
3Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 155
4Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 145
5James D Simpson James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 133
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 239
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 214
3Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 126
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 122
Full Standings
