Well, four rounds down in the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and seven to go. There have been some surprises for sure (mostly of the bad kind), but for the most part, the outdoors have been pretty chalk so far. Chalk, by the way, is what "they" say about favorites winning. Is it actually a massive surprise to see Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence out front in their classes? It is not.

With the help of PulpMX’s MX Reference, I thought we’d do a deeper dive into the stats of the first four rounds and then talk about what stands out to me.

Okay, ready, set—go!

FOUR

As in, that’s four for four on overalls for Jett Lawrence in the 450MX class with six moto wins. The dude is unbelievable for sure but remember there were question marks coming in about his recovery from his ACL surgery, as well as pre-season whispers about not gelling with the bike. As Weege said on our MX Preview shows, you had to carve out the idea that he's good enough (based on, you know, the perfect season for Jett in 2023) to still come back early from injury and dominate everything. And that’s what we’ve seen so far, even if he hasn’t been perfect. He’s been able to get to the front when he needs to, like at High Point or Lakewood. Other times, his starts are just ridiculously on point. Also, both Lawrence brothers are happier with their bikes after a week of testing before Lakewood. Are you ready for the scary part? He’s just going to get better.