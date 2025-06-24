Well, four rounds down in the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and seven to go. There have been some surprises for sure (mostly of the bad kind), but for the most part, the outdoors have been pretty chalk so far. Chalk, by the way, is what "they" say about favorites winning. Is it actually a massive surprise to see Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence out front in their classes? It is not.
With the help of PulpMX’s MX Reference, I thought we’d do a deeper dive into the stats of the first four rounds and then talk about what stands out to me.
Okay, ready, set—go!
FOUR
As in, that’s four for four on overalls for Jett Lawrence in the 450MX class with six moto wins. The dude is unbelievable for sure but remember there were question marks coming in about his recovery from his ACL surgery, as well as pre-season whispers about not gelling with the bike. As Weege said on our MX Preview shows, you had to carve out the idea that he's good enough (based on, you know, the perfect season for Jett in 2023) to still come back early from injury and dominate everything. And that’s what we’ve seen so far, even if he hasn’t been perfect. He’s been able to get to the front when he needs to, like at High Point or Lakewood. Other times, his starts are just ridiculously on point. Also, both Lawrence brothers are happier with their bikes after a week of testing before Lakewood. Are you ready for the scary part? He’s just going to get better.
42
That’s the number of points Haiden Deegan has over everyone else after winning six of eight motos in the 250MX class. It’s the third-largest lead after eight motos in the class since 1980. Deegan was the heavy favorite going into the series to defend his title, and he’s a better version of himself this year. The only thing that can stop him is injury, as otherwise he has this covered. The biggest question now is whether he will stand up to be on Team USA this fall after declining the last two years.
40
That’s the number of spots inside the top five that were available in eight 450MX motos run so far, and we’ve had 38 of those spots claimed by Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Eli Tomac, and Aaron Plessinger. The only other two riders that have gotten a top five in a moto so far have been Jorge Prado (Hangtown, with Tomac crashing) and Jason Anderson (Pala). And the gap from whoever is in fifth to sixth has been huge in most races.
14th
You knew Prado was going to make this list, right? That’s Prado’s average moto finish after eight motos run. Now, obviously, that’s affected by his DNF in Lakewood, but it’s not been a good start to Prado’s USA stint so far.
6.75
This is Tomac’s average first lap position and two spots higher than the next rider in the top five (Plessinger). In short, it means that Tomac has offset his two great moto wins with poor starts/first lap positioning.
88%
Only five riders have led laps in the 250MX class through the first four races, and two riders have led 88% of them, with Deegan (duh) at 58% and then Jo Shimoda at 39 laps led, which is 30%. Casey Cochran, Julien Beaumer, and Lance Kobusch (!!) are the other three riders to lead laps.
FIVE
Honda HRC riders, AKA the Lawrence brothers, have five out of the eight holeshots this season, and they both have the two lowest first lap positions in the 450MX class. Clearly the Lars holeshot button is still programmed into the ECUs on those Hondas! So yeah, they’re fast, and they get great starts—a tough combo to beat.
1.5
That’s Chance Hymas and Deegan’s average qualifying position through four races. Also, in case you were wondering about their raw speed, both riders were under a second average gap to the pole position rider when they weren’t on pole. So, the two “fastest” riders in the 250MX class are Deegan and Hymas, but of course, we know Hymas is out for the season now with a torn ACL.
6TH
The position that Levi Kitchen sits in the points despite having the second-highest total of overall podiums in the class, as well as being tied for second with the most moto podiums. One bike-related DNF (a chain) and one poor moto will put you there. The good news for the Chef, though, is he’s not far off second in the points.
14.63
Garrett Marchbanks' insane first lap position this season. No that’s not good. He’s four spots higher on average than a couple of other guys around him and seven (!!) spots higher than many other riders inside the top ten. Marchbanks has been riding great and getting a ton of passing points also. Oh wait, do they not pay passing points? They don't. G has definitely shown he's capable, if he can finally, finally, finally fix the starts, it will be interesting to see what he can do with it.