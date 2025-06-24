The following text is from Team Japan:

The members of the Japanese national team who will compete in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 2025 to be held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, USA have been announced.

The three who will compete for the honor of the Japanese motocross history at the MXoN are:

MXGP: Jo Shimoda (Honda)

MX2: Soya Nakajima (Yamaha)

OPEN: Yuki Okura (Honda)

Race Director of All Japan championship Motocross Takateru Atsuta will serve as the team manager.

The Japanese national team is aiming to achieve their long-cherished goal of qualifying and achieving their best result to date of finishing in the top five.