Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule

Jo Shimoda Leads Motocross of Nations Team Japan Roster

June 24, 2025, 11:10am
Jo Shimoda Leads Motocross of Nations Team Japan Roster
Crawfordsville, IN Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

The following text is from Team Japan:

The members of the Japanese national team who will compete in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 2025 to be held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, USA have been announced.

The three who will compete for the honor of the Japanese motocross history at the MXoN are:

MXGP: Jo Shimoda (Honda)
MX2: Soya Nakajima (Yamaha)
OPEN: Yuki Okura (Honda)

Race Director of All Japan championship Motocross Takateru Atsuta will serve as the team manager.

The Japanese national team is aiming to achieve their long-cherished goal of qualifying and achieving their best result to date of finishing in the top five.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

