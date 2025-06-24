Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
Drew Adams Out for Southwick National with Broken Finger

June 24, 2025, 4:00pm
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Drew Adams suffered a broken finger at the High Point National, and the injury will now sideline him for this weekend's fifth round Southwick National. One week after scoring his first top-five moto finish in Colorado, the Tennessee native suffered the finger injury in Pennsylvania during the second moto.

Through four rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Adams sits 16th in the standings with a season-best 11th overall at the opening round. He sits 18th in the 250SMX SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings entering this weekend. 

🚨 Rider Update 🚨
@pcraceteam rider @drewadams.98 will miss Round 5 of @promotocross due to a hand injury sustained at High Point

“In Moto 2, I had a decent start and was moving forward until I had a little tip-over. I got back up and made up a few positions, then ended up having another tip-over and suffered a small break in my index finger on my left hand.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Adams’ return to racing

