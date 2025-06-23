Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule
June 23, 2025, 10:45am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC

GNCC

Snowshoe - Overall Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:10:04.971 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:10:07.454 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:12:04.773 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:13:16.459 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
5 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 03:17:16.056 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
6 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:17:44.890 Sterling, IL United States Honda
7 Josh Strang Josh Strang 03:18:22.879 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
8 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:18:49.997 Landrum, SC United States Honda
9 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:19:39.370 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
10 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:19:56.170 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC2 Pro Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:10:04.971 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
2 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:17:44.890 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:18:49.997 Landrum, SC United States Honda
4 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:19:39.370 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:20:16.859 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:29:20.074 Landrum, SC United States GasGas
2 James Jenkins James Jenkins 02:57:46.985 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
3 Raley L Messer Raley L Messer 03:21:18.833 Beaver Dam, KY United States Beta
4 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 03:23:59.959 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
5 Isaiah L Brown Isaiah L Brown 03:30:30.494 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - WXC Race

June 20, 2025
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:11:12.559 New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Shelby Turner Shelby Turner 02:17:02.570 Barons GasGas
3 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 02:19:50.240 Parkes Yamaha
4 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:23:05.172 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
5 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:25:13.598 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Championship Standings Through Round 9

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 194
2Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 187
3Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 148
4Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 139
5Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 136
6Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 119
7Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 106
8Kailub Russell Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 96
9Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 96
10Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 93
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 235
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 208
3Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 200
4Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 160
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 150
6Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 136
7Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 104
8Hunter D Bush Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 101
9Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 85
10Michael Delosa Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States 80
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 239
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 214
3Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 126
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 122
6Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
7Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 103
8Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 96
9Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
10Ellie Winland Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 76
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 12 (of 20)

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

June 22, 2025
Matterley Basin
Winchester, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 1 Kawasaki
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 2 - 3 KTM
3 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 1 - 5 Fantic
4 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 5 - 2 Honda
5 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 4 - 4 KTM
6 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 6 - 6 Yamaha
7 Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy 7 - 8 Ducati
8 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 9 - 10 Honda
9 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 14 - 7 Honda
10 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 13 - 9 Ducati
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

June 22, 2025
Matterley Basin
Winchester, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 1 - 1 KTM
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 6 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 2 - 6 KTM
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 5 - 5 Triumph
5 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 3 - 10 KTM
6 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 11 - 3 Yamaha
7 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 4 - 9 Triumph
8 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 10 - 4 KTM
9 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 8 - 7 Kawasaki
10 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 7 - 8 Husqvarna
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - EMX250 Race 2

June 22, 2025
Matterley Basin
Winchester, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Francisco Garcia Francisco Garcia 29:48.993 0.000 Spain Kawasaki
2 Noel Zanocz Noel Zanocz 29:51.490 2.497 Honda
3 Ivano Van Erp Ivano Van Erp 29:51.561 2.568 The Netherlands Yamaha
4 Jake Cannon Jake Cannon 30:12.025 23.032 Kawasaki
5 Charlie Heyman Charlie Heyman 30:18.651 29.658 Husqvarna
6 Valentin Kees Valentin Kees 30:22.061 33.068 Germany KTM
7 Liam Owens Liam Owens 30:26.295 37.302 Australia Husqvarna
8 Nico Greutmann Nico Greutmann 30:32.634 43.641 Husqvarna
9 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis 30:48.192 59.199 Latvia Yamaha
10 William Askew William Askew 30:52.242 1:03.249 United Kingdom Triumph
Full Results

Championship Standings (Through Round 12)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 604
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 574
3Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 430
4Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 398
7Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 360
6Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 350
8Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 331
5Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 328
9Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
10Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 277
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 597
2Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 548
3Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 525
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 474
5Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 435
6Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 425
7Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 363
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 293
9Cas Valk Cas Valk The Netherlands 267
11Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 253
Full Standings

Pro Motocross Championship 

(Standings After Round 4 of 11)

Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 190
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 162
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 156
4Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 153
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 148
6R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 117
7Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 100
8Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 99
9Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 98
10Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 82
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 194
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 152
3Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 132
4Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 132
5Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 125
6Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 124
7Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 89
8Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 88
9Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
10Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 82
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 21 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 465 25
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 429 22
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 411 20
4Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 363 18
5Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 337 17
6Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271 16
7Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 261 15
8Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 251 14
9Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 250 13
10Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 242 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 398 25
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 305 22
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 303 20
4Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 277 18
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 266 17
6Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 262 16
7Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 245 15
8Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 204 14
9Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 204 13
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 197 12
Full Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Daniel Sanders (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
Liam Draper (Yamaha)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Grant Davis (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
