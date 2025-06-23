Keefer Rides Max Vohland's ClubMX Handbrake Bike

Kris Keefer headed east to ClubMx to ride Max Vohland's Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMx YZ250 with a custom "hand brake" set up from Clake/ASV Inventions. After what most thought to be a career ending injury, Max made it back to racing but due to nerve damage in his right leg/foot he had to make some changes to the bike. 6 Months and 1 podium later, he and the ClubMX team have become innovators in the sport. Watch as Keefer takes the bike for a spin on both the turn track and "front" track at ClubMx to see how hard this really is....

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark