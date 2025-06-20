The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back for Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22 this weekend. Tune into RacerTV.com for the free live broadcast of both PM races (quads on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern, bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern).
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Great Britain this weekend for the round 12 MXGP of Great Britain. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).
The 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship is off this weekend and will resume with the June 28 Southwick National for round five.
SnowshoeeMTB Round 5 - FRI
Live Now
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
MXGP of Great BritainEMX125 and EMX250
Sunday, June 22
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveJune 21 - 8:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveJune 21 - 9:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveJune 21 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveJune 21 - 12:15 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJune 22 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJune 22 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 22 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 22 - 12:00 PM
Race Day Schedule
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Friday, June 20, 2025
- ALL DAY: Check-Point Opens at base of mountain at Welcome Center & Snowshoe Dr.
- 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations run for event
- 9:00am – 5:00pm USA ISDE Trophy Team Golf Tournament at Raven Golf Club
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift Open
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Yamaha Rmax Demos
- 2:00pm – 3:30pm eMTB Registration - all classes
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located in The Village
- 7:00pm Kenda Team Autograph Signing: Located in the Village
- 8:30pm ISDE Team USA Presentation: Located in The Village
- 8:44pm Best Sunset Ever
- 9:00pm Live Music in The Village
- 11:00pm End of Entertainment
Saturday, June 21, 2025
- ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
- 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations Run for event
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV Registration
- 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
- 8:00amYouth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
- 8:05am – 9:45amAmateur ATV Registration
- 9:00am – 4:00pmYamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 1:00pm Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 6:30pm GNCC Graduation: Located in The Village
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 7:30pm Live Music in The Village
- 8:42pm Best Sunset Ever
- 11:00pm End of Entertainment
Sunday, June 22, 2025
- ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
- 6:00am – 6:00pm Shuttle Operations Run for event
- 7:00am Registration Opens
- 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
- 8:00am Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 9:00am – 12:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 1:00pm Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
Other Info
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
10 Snowshoe Drive
Snowshoe WV, 26209
United States
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|177
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|173
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|140
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|219
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|175
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|132
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|130
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|204
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|137
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|134
|4
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|124
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|118
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|209
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|196
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|109
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|537
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|513
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|498
|4
|Liam Everts
|429
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|391
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|550
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|526
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|381
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|360
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|353
Main image by Mack Faint