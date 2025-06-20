Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to Racerhead and the first off-weekend for AMA Pro Motocross. After four solid rounds to kick off the 11-race championship, everyone gets a break this weekend following High Point. Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan are right about where most expected them to be, while Chase Sexton and Jorge Prado are not. Sexton remains sidelined with an unclear issue, but is hopefully back soon, while Prado continues to struggle adapting to the U.S. way of moto. Hopefully, he can find his footing at the next round next Saturday at Southwick. Prado is from Spain but moved to the Belgium/Holland area when he was young, and spent years riding and training in the sand of Lommel. He knows his way around a beach.

Prado won't be the only multi-time FIM World Motocross Champion at Southwick next week; Antonio Cairoli will be there, though not racing. Cairoli is coming over early to set up the Ducati Desmo450 MX, which will make its AMA debut at RedBud in two weeks. The nine-time world champion will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the Southwick National. When he rolls out on the #222 Ducati the following weekend, it will mean 10 different motorcycle brands will be represented at the starting gate: Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, Triumph, Beta, and Ducati. The last time that many brands participated was in 1976 at the Daytona Supercross, featuring Suzuki, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Husqvarna, Can-Am, Maico, Bultaco, Harley-Davidson, and Gary Jones' Amex/Islo. (There may have been a Penton as well, but it didn't make it into the main races.)

Pro Motocross and the SMX League may have a weekend off, but MXGP will be running at Matterley-Basin in Great Britain, home of last year's Motocross of Nations. Cairoli will be there as well, and he will competing, which puts him against his old rival, the revitalized Jeffrey Herlings, as well as 18-year-old Belgian prodigy Lucas Coenen and current MXGP points leader Romain Febvre. The GNCC series will also race this weekend, gathering at Snowshoe Ski Resort for the centerpiece round. Additionally, an ISDE fundraiser for Team USA will take place today in the form of a golf tournament.

Hopefully the rain stays away all weekend at Snowshoe, but that hasn't been the case for races in the Northeast this season. Remember its impact on the swing through Foxborough, Philly, East Rutherford, and Pittsburgh? We were fortunate at High Point the rain held off until after the final moto started. It was the lightning that prompted the red flag seven minutes before the two-lap board, causing an immediate stoppage. It wasn't ideal, but thankfully no one was hurt by the lightning or rain. Tragically, eight people lost their lives in flash flooding in nearby West Virginia shortly thereafter.

Before we recap the week, let’s return to Hangtown for an important update…

In morning practice at the Hangtown National, 250 privateer Trevor Colip collided with a bike that had just gone down in front of him in a blind spot coming out of the second turn. The rider had slid out while ascending the rolling mound, leaving the bike in the middle of the track at the top. Colip hit the downed bike, crashed, and suffered a broken femur. That was just the beginning of his troubles. After being treated at the track by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit, Colip was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. While being placed into traction with an invasive procedure, he became unresponsive. Doctors discovered that bone marrow containing fatty emboli (small fat particles) had entered his bloodstream and reached his brain, causing several strokes. They removed him from traction and scheduled surgery to repair what they thought was a hole in his heart, which they believed allowed the fatty emboli to travel through his body. When the hole couldn't be found, they scheduled another operation to check for a hole in his lungs. That also proved inconclusive, making the insertion of a rod into his femur too risky. Finally, two weeks after the crash, the doctors operated on his leg, opting for plating instead of a rod.