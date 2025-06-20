Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain 
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule
Catching Up with Logan Leitzel

Catching Up with Logan Leitzel

June 20, 2025, 8:30am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

On Friday evening, ahead of the High Point National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Mitch Kendra was scrolling through the pits when he spotted Logan Leitzel and his girlfriend, Jamie Astudillo, hanging out. Mitch owed Leitzel an interview from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, so they talked and covered a bunch of topics, including Leitzel racing Pro Motocross this year, his ninth-place finish at the Foxborough SX, his goals as a racer, getting to know NFL athletes, the time they were (somehow) on the track together at the Daytona Vintage Supercross two years ago, and much more.

The following day at the race, Leitzel was fifth in the 450 Class LCQ but made it into the second moto, scoring 30th. This is catching up with Logan Leitzel.

“Qualifying is so much different here: everyone goes so fast at 8 in the morning, I’m still waking up! It’s a totally different world,” Leitzel joked, compared AMA Motocross to Supercross. 

Interview/film/edit: Mitch Kendra 

