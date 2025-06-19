This week on show #630 of PulpMX, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and Decal Works, Steve Matthes was joined in studio by two of the sport’s most legendary mechanics, Skip Norfolk and Tony Berluti. WLTN Kawasaki’s Phil Nicoletti called in for his weekly segment, along with special guests Hunter Lawrence and Tallon Vohland.

The show kicked off with a heavy bench racing session. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship has officially headed east, and Matthes, Norfolk, and Berluti discussed what the series has given so far and what we may see going forward. Who is the second-best 250 rider right now? What will it take to beat Jett Lawrence? Is Eli Tomac clearly Jett’s biggest threat? The guys discussed all those questions and more. They talked about how Jett seems unfazed when he has been passed by the likes of Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, and his brother Hunter. Matthes pointed out that Eli Tomac has yet to pass Jett so far this summer, and the theory going around the pits on how that may be by design.

“There are some people in the pits [not me] saying that Jett is like, ‘Oh, my brother got me, Aaron can get me, it’s fine. I am not letting that guy [Eli Tomac] get me because if he gets me once, confidence starts brewing,’” Matthes explained.

Phil Nicoletti joined the show for some bench racing as well. A caller asked Phil about Enzo Lopes’ future in America. Nicoletti has built a relationship with Lopes over the years and has been a bit of a mentor at times. Despite being a bit frustrated with some of Enzo’s career moves, he acknowledged his potential, saying, “Enzo is an amazing talent. He is still young, and it's untapped potential. Do I think it is still there? Of course. I can try to force it on him all day long. It’s not me; it has to come from within his own gut to figure that out.”

They continued with some discussion on Garrett Marchbanks’ stellar summer, Chance Hymas’ knee injury suffered at High Point, and some analysis on Jorge Prado’s disastrous beginning to his U.S. Pro Motocross career.