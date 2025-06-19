Podcast Interview with Regis “Andy” Harrington: From Pro Racing To Hollywood Business, and More

FLY Racing’s 2025.5 Kinetic Mesh is the ultimate in ventilated racewear. Built with unique stretch-mesh materials, this line is built for flexibility and durability. The BOA Fit System was a recent addition, utilizing the industry’s premier waist adjustment. Kinetic Mesh is used globally by world class athletes looking to beat the heat. Summer is here and so is the latest look from FLY Racing. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, former KTM factory rider Regis “Andy” Harrington talks about his Covert Camera business doing well in Hollywood, how he ended up friends with Tim Ferry, stories from his racing days, how motocross helped him be successful in the movie business, and more.

Listen to the Harrington podcast file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.