New PulpMX Gives Back Program Raises Over $13,000 for Jerry Robin

The following press release is from PulpMX:

The new PulpMX Gives Back, a 501C non-profit started to help raise money for injured riders, is stoked to announce the first recipient of some cash. Privateer hero Jerry Robin was injured badly in a crash during the SX season, and our first campaign was to raise $7,700 (his racing #) for Jerry and if we got that amount, Kyle Chisholm was going to race the PulpMX LCQ Challenge with Jerry’s name and number on his RM-Z450.

Well, thanks to you people, not only did we get the $7,700 needed, but we raised just over $13,000 for Robin to help with his recovery!

The latest fund-raising effort from PulpMX Gives Back is a chance to win a 2025 Yamaha YZ450F, which we’ll draw for at the end of the SMX season. One hundred percent of the money will go to injured riders. Get a ticket now and stay tuned for more experiences you can bid on to help riders who have fallen. https://pulpmxgivesback.com/ for more info.