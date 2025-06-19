Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
Mattia Guadagnini (Torn Calf Muscle) to Miss MXGP of Great Britain

June 19, 2025, 1:00pm
Mattia Guadagnini (Torn Calf Muscle) to Miss MXGP of Great Britain
Winchester, United Kingdom MXGP of Great Britain FIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from Ducati:

Mattia Guadagnini, injured during training, out for the MXGP of Great Britain

The Aruba.it-Ducati Factory MX Team rider suffered an injury while preparing for the next round of MXGP that is held this weekend at Matterley Basin in Great Britain. Without even falling, Mattia suffered a torn calf muscle that will require a two-week recovery period. Guadagnini should be able to return to competition for round 13th of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place on July the 13th at the Kimy Ring in Finland.

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Great Britain 

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, June 22
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      June 21 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      June 21 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race  
      Live
      June 21 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 21 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 22 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 22 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 22 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 22 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Great Britain  MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule
