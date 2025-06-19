Inside Look at Dean Wilson’s Factory Honda HRC Progressive CRF450R SX Bike
Christien Ducharme walks Kris Keefer through the ins and outs of Dean Wilson's Honda HRC Progressive CRF450R. Wilson stepped in as a fill-in rider when both Jett and Hunter Lawrence went out with injury mid-way through Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Ducharme is usually Jett Lawrence's mechanic but stepped in for Wilson to finish out the season. He talks through Wilson's setup compared to Jett's normal setup. “If we keep the wheelbase the same, that keeps the suspension pretty predictable," he said.
Film/Edit: Tom Journet
ABOUT FLY RACING
FLY Racing’s 2025.5 Kinetic Mesh is the ultimate in ventilated racewear. Built with unique stretch-mesh materials, this line is built for flexibility and durability. The BOA Fit System was a recent addition, utilizing the industry’s premier waist adjustment. Kinetic Mesh is used globally by world class athletes looking to beat the heat. Summer is here and so is the latest look from FLY Racing. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.