Honda to Serve as Title Sponsor for RedBud National, Trials Legend Toni Bou Named Grand Marshal
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
American Honda Renews Longstanding Partnership with Pro Motocross Championship
Storied Manufacturer to Serve as Title Sponsor of Legendary RedBud National; 36-Time Trials World Champion Toni Bou to Serve as Grand Marshal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with American Honda ahead of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, the summer component of the SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship regular season. The storied manufacturer’s support of the prestigious championship is highlighted by its title sponsorship of Michigan’s legendary RedBud National on July 5, which has long served as American motocross’ Independence Day tradition. Adding to the excitement of the Honda RedBud National will be live network coverage of the event on NBC Television Network, with a telecast of the second motos of both the 450 Class and 250 Class.
“The Pro Motocross Championship has been the bedrock of the sport here in the United States for more than 50 years and it's on the hallowed grounds of these iconic racetracks where American Honda became synonymous with winning and established itself as motocross’ most decorated brand,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda’s Manager of Racing & Advertising. “The opportunity for Honda to come together with RedBud, which is arguably the championship’s crown-jewel event, is something we’re incredibly excited about, and we can’t wait to celebrate the Fourth of July alongside the most passionate fans in racing.”
On the racetrack, Team Honda HRC Progressive has enjoyed a successful start to the season, with Jett Lawrence leading the 450 Class standings, having tallied four straight wins through each of the first four races.
Another unique aspect of Honda-sponsored Nationals is a current winning streak by its 450 Class athletes. Since 2022, Team Honda HRC Progressive has claimed premier-class victories at each of the manufacturer’s titled events, with a pair of wins at Fox Raceway, in 2022 & 2024, and another at Unadilla in 2023, on a banner afternoon that saw Jett Lawrence capture the 450 Class title as a rookie.
As part of the festivities surrounding the Honda RedBud National, the brand will also bring its duo of “Red Riders” from the Repsol Honda HRC effort in the FIM TrialGP and X-Trial series, including Toni Bou, a 37-time World Champion, and Gabriel Moncelli, a former Trial2 World Champion. The two Spaniards will showcase their Montesa Honda Cota 4RT trial motorcycles during a pair of exhibitions ahead of the following weekend’s TrialGP round in Rhode Island. Additionally, Bou will be honored as Grand Marshal of the Honda RedBud National, where his decorated career and icon status will be celebrated in this honorary role.
“Honda has been a longstanding, loyal partner of the Pro Motocross Championship and we look forward to their continued support of this prestigious championship,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “They’re one of the most decorated brands in not only SMX, but motorsports as a whole, and that’s a testament to their relentless commitment to success, both on the racetrack and off. It’s been an exciting start to the season as Jett Lawrence has reclaimed his position atop the 450 Class and it’s going to be an honor for us to welcome Toni Bou as the RedBud Grand Marshal. His career is the standard for trials competition, and the opportunity to bring attention to him as the ‘G.O.A.T.’ of that discipline is special for Pro Motocross.”
The 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, has completed its first month of action for the summer, which has produced compelling competition across both classes. Seven rounds remain for the SMX World Championship regular season.
