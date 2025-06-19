Honda to Serve as Title Sponsor for RedBud National, Trials Legend Toni Bou Named Grand Marshal

On the racetrack, Team Honda HRC Progressive has enjoyed a successful start to the season, with Jett Lawrence leading the 450 Class standings, having tallied four straight wins through each of the first four races.

Another unique aspect of Honda-sponsored Nationals is a current winning streak by its 450 Class athletes. Since 2022, Team Honda HRC Progressive has claimed premier-class victories at each of the manufacturer’s titled events, with a pair of wins at Fox Raceway, in 2022 & 2024, and another at Unadilla in 2023, on a banner afternoon that saw Jett Lawrence capture the 450 Class title as a rookie.

As part of the festivities surrounding the Honda RedBud National, the brand will also bring its duo of “Red Riders” from the Repsol Honda HRC effort in the FIM TrialGP and X-Trial series, including Toni Bou, a 37-time World Champion, and Gabriel Moncelli, a former Trial2 World Champion. The two Spaniards will showcase their Montesa Honda Cota 4RT trial motorcycles during a pair of exhibitions ahead of the following weekend’s TrialGP round in Rhode Island. Additionally, Bou will be honored as Grand Marshal of the Honda RedBud National, where his decorated career and icon status will be celebrated in this honorary role.

“Honda has been a longstanding, loyal partner of the Pro Motocross Championship and we look forward to their continued support of this prestigious championship,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “They’re one of the most decorated brands in not only SMX, but motorsports as a whole, and that’s a testament to their relentless commitment to success, both on the racetrack and off. It’s been an exciting start to the season as Jett Lawrence has reclaimed his position atop the 450 Class and it’s going to be an honor for us to welcome Toni Bou as the RedBud Grand Marshal. His career is the standard for trials competition, and the opportunity to bring attention to him as the ‘G.O.A.T.’ of that discipline is special for Pro Motocross.”