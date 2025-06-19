Built for Battle: Inside Suzuki’s RM Army Boot Camp

Text and photos by Ryder Yeckley, a local high school student and moto enthusiast.

Fifty years ago, the Suzuki “RM” line of dirt bikes was released to dealerships for sale. The name “RM” comes from "Race Machine." Suzuki and their RM Army have been celebrating 50 years of their Race Machines by holding two events, on opposite sides of the country, called the Suzuki RM Army Boot Camps.

Essentially, if you ride any kind of RM dirt bike, you are invited to come out and ride two famous motocross tracks. They have two events throughout the year, one on the West Coast and the other on the East. The West Coast event was first, and it took place at Perris MX in in Perris, Caledonia. On the East Coast, just above Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Pleasure Valley Raceway brought riders from across the East Coast to come out and ride with their RM family. Pleasure Valley is owned and operated by Jeff Cernic, a longtime member of the Suzuki family.

Riders came from as far as North Carolina and New Hampshire to ride at Pleasure Valley.

During the day, anyone with an RM dirt bike could come out and ride the track, get maintenance tips from the Suzuki mechanics, and test ride some of Suzuki’s new bikes.

Colt Nichols was present for this event throughout the day. He offered to take pictures with fans and give tours of the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki rig.

“Being with Suzuki feels like being a part of a family; these are great people who care about the right stuff. These events are cool for everyone involved; it feels awesome to be a part of this,” Nichols said.