Yamaha Announces 2026 YZ450F, Plus 70th Anniversary Edition Model

2026 Yamaha YZ450F:

A new frame design for 2026 focuses on the balance of rigidity and flex characteristics. Revised inner and outer structure including a thinner front downtube results in a highly stable ride with enhanced front-end feel for improved cornering performance.

To accommodate the YZ450F’s new frame, a new shock and revised fork settings developed jointly with KYB® offer an enhanced damping feel with less bump reaction, providing the confidence to ride harder for longer. The updated shock also has a new hand-operated low-speed compression clicker for simplified trackside adjustments. These combined chassis updates result in greater usability in everything from slow, tight corners to high-speed sweepers and a motorcycle that’s easier to tip in, easier to choose and hold a line, with a higher level of overall cornering performance.

Engine performance for the new 2026 YZ450F is also refined with the addition of a redesigned intake port which produces a stronger tumble effect in the combustion chamber for more efficient combustion. The result is a more linear engine response for enhanced control and feeling of connection between the throttle and rear wheel. There is also a new resonator and duct added in the air intake, and a new resonator included within the exhaust system to reduce noise in compliance with FIM/AMA regulations and increase rider comfort.

Adding to rider comfort and ease of use is a new hydraulic clutch for smooth, consistent engagement with less effort while eliminating the need for on-track adjustments. In addition, a new clutch inner hub design lubricates over a larger area for more stable performance and longer life.

Marking the new model’s evolution, updated styling cues for 2026 now include a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics. There is also a new honeycomb-pattern seat cover material which maintains ease in rider sliding forward while improving hold from sliding rearward during acceleration.

Finally, an industry-first ECU lock function is now adopted on the 2026 YZ450F for theft deterrence, allowing owners to prevent unauthorized engine start-up via a password-required lock function accessed through the Yamaha Power Tuner app.

2026 YZ450F Features & Benefits

Powerful 450cc four-stroke engine features a revised, more linear power delivery for added control and rideability

Yamaha’s industry-leading Power Tuner App includes intuitive “Quick Setting” slide bar engine tuning, Traction & Launch Control tuning, and a new ECU-lock function

New hydraulic clutch offers lighter lever feel, smoother feathering and a consistent mesh point, eliminating the need for on-track adjustments

Advanced fuel injection via a 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding conditions

Five-speed transmission with tri-shaft layout vertically stacks transmission shafts for a lighter, more compact transmission

New frame design balances rigidity and flex characteristics for a calmer front-end feel and enhanced stability

High-spec fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type fork is recognized as the gold standard in the 450 class, providing exceptional feel and bump absorption

New high performance KYB® rear shock enhances low-speed damping and smooths the damping transition between low and high speeds for enhanced control in a variety of conditions

High performance braking system features a large 270mm front brake rotor coupled with a Nissin caliper to provide excellent power and fade resistance

Compact body including seamless, rounded features eases rider movement for enhanced control

Updated styling includes a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics

New honeycomb-pattern seat cover material maintains ease in rider sliding forward while improving hold from sliding rearward during acceleration

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability

Rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and rider feel

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar

Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration

Lightweight gold drive chain comes with YZ450F-specific chain guide

The new 2026 YZ450F will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP; and the 2026 Yamaha 70th Anniversary Edition YZ450F will be available from dealers this October for $10,499 MSRP.