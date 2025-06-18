Anything can happen on the first lap of a pro national and Mikkel Haarup shows that with this super save...but unfortunately Julien Beaumer was not as lucky with this wild swap out right behind Haarup.

Film/Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.