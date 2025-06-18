Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain 
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News


Mikkel Haarup's Near Swapout at High Point National

June 18, 2025, 2:15pm
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Anything can happen on the first lap of a pro national and Mikkel Haarup shows that with this super save...but unfortunately Julien Beaumer was not as lucky with this wild swap out right behind Haarup.

Film/Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

