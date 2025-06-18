Levi Kitchen on High Point National: “Definitely wasn't the second moto that I wanted”

Levi Kitchen was expected to be a championship contender in the 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. But from the first round, he was in a hole. His tenth in the first moto of the season was looking to be backed up with another tenth-place finish in moto two until late in the race his chain broke. The season started with 10-38 finishes for 16th overall and just 12 points on the day.

After that, Kitchen has been in the top ten in all six motos. His 3-3-8-3-2-6 moto finishes since have landed him three straight third-place overall finishes. But his second moto at High Point Raceway Saturday could have even landed him second overall had he not clipped the rear wheel of a competitor on the opening lap.

“Still wasn't really what I want,” Kitchen said on his day. “Second moto was actually better and then I got kind of like cross jumped and sort of fell and went backwards. So, I think I was actually in like fourth before that.”