Full 2026 Yamaha Off-Road Lineup Coming to Dealerships in July

Yamaha’s off-road competition bikes offer the very latest in technology with performance features designed to help racing enthusiasts reach their maximum potential, win races and stand on top of the podium.

In addition to the extensively updated 2026 YZ450F flagship motocrosser, Yamaha is also updating its 2026 YZ125 two-stroke competition model and 2026 YZ125 Yamaha 70th Anniversary Edition with an updated intake design and revised carburetion and CDI settings for more consistent performance in varying conditions, more linear power delivery and enhanced rideability. Yamaha’s flagship 2026 YZ450FX Cross Country model receives new four-mode Traction Control accessed through the Yamaha Power Tuner app. All four-stroke competition models including the 2026 YZ250F, YZ450F, YZ250FX, YZ450FX, WR250F and WR450F now receive an industry-first ECU lock function providing theft deterrence by allowing owners to prevent unauthorized engine start-up via a password-required lock function accessed through the Power Tuner app. Finally, all 2026 off-road competition and trail models receive an updated graphics package.

The new 2026 YZ450F will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP; and the 2026 YZ450F 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $10,499 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250F will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $8,899 MSRP; and the new 2026 YZ250F 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $9,099 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250 will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $8,099 MSRP; and the new 2026 YZ250 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $8,299 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ125 will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $7,199 MSRP; and the new 2026 YZ125 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $7,399 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ85 will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $5,099 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ85LW will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $5,299 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ65 will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $4,499 MSRP.

The new 2026 YZ450FX will be available from dealers this September in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,199 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250FX will be available from dealers this September for $9,099 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250X will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $8,199 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ125X will be available from dealers this June for $7,299 MSRP. The new 2026 WR450F will be available from dealers this September in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP. The new 2026 WR250F will be available from dealers this September for $9,199 MSRP.

The new 2026 TT-R230 will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $4,699 MSRP. The new 2026 TT-R125LE will be available from dealers this August for $3,599 MSRP. The new 2026 TT-R110E will be available from dealers this July in Team Yamaha Blue for $2,449 MSRP. The new 2026 TT-R50E will be available from dealers this August for $1,899 MSRP. The new 2026 PW50 will be available from dealers this June for $1,899 MSRP.

Finally, the 2026 Yamaha TW200 Dual Sport returns unchanged and will be available from dealers this July in Gallant Gray for $4,999 MSRP.