Chance Hymas to Undergo Surgery to Repair Torn ACL

The Following is a press release from Honda HRC Progressive:

NASHVILLE, Tennessee. (June 18, 2025) – Following a late-race incident during moto 2 of this past weekend’s AMA Pro Motocross Championship round at High Point Raceway, Honda HRC Progressive rider Chance Hymas has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday, June 24, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

While running second in the day’s final 250-class moto, Hymas caught his right foot in a corner and immediately felt pain in his knee, although he was able to complete the race in third place for fourth overall; he currently sits third in the points standings. A June 16 scan confirmed a full ACL tear, as well as a slight sprain to his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a minor contusion to his meniscus. This is the first injury to Hymas’ right ACL, although he has undergone two surgical repairs to his left ACL.

“It’s definitely a bummer—gut-wrenching,” Hymas said in a video posted on his Instagram. “It’s been a couple of hard days for me, trying to just process it. But now I’m looking forward to getting this thing fixed and coming back next year strong. I’m going to Vanderbilt next week and get this thing fixed up, then head out to Cali and work with Doc G [H. Rey Gubernick] and get me right. Once again, thank you guys for all the kind wishes. It’s not the news I want to be sharing, but we’re going to move forward past this. I’ve done this before, so it’s not going to stop me now.”

Although there’s not currently a prognosis for Hymas’ return, he will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but he will be back with the team for 2026.

“Chance is as tough as they come, so when we saw him in pain after the High Point race, we knew it was serious,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “We’re gutted to have the injury confirmed, as he was just beginning to show his true potential, with a dominant 1-1 sweep at the Thunder Valley National a couple weeks ago. On the positive side, Chance’s past experiences mean he knows exactly how to tackle this challenge. He has our full support, and we know that he’ll come out the other side stronger than ever.”

