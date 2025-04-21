Tim Gajser Suffers Dislocated Shoulder in MXGP of Switzerland Crash

During the second moto of today’s MXGP of Switzerland (yes, Monday motos since yesterday was Easter), Tim Gajser had a hard crash at high speed during the second moto, which ended his race early. The Honda HRC rider entered the weekend with a 39-point advantage over Kawasaki's Romain Febvre, finished second in Saturday's qualifying race behind his teammate Ruben Fernandez and finished second in this morning's first moto behind Lucas Coenen.

But in the second moto while running in second place behind Coenen, Gajser clipped a small mound of dirt on the side of the track and was thrown from his Honda while in a high-speed section. The track crew picked up his race bike and pushed it off the track as Gajser was tended to by the medical team. His race was over after that crash. In an Instagram post this evening, Gajser confirmed an injury: a dislocated right shoulder.

Gajser still leaves in the championship lead, as he has a 27-point advantage over Febvre. Coenen scored the overall win with 1-1 finishes (check back for the full race recap tomorrow). The MXGP circuit is back in action for the MXGP of Portugal on May 4.

Gajser's full Instagram post is below: