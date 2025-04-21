Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule

Tim Gajser Suffers Dislocated Shoulder in MXGP of Switzerland Crash

April 21, 2025, 6:10pm
Tim Gajser Suffers Dislocated Shoulder in MXGP of Switzerland Crash

During the second moto of today’s MXGP of Switzerland (yes, Monday motos since yesterday was Easter), Tim Gajser had a hard crash at high speed during the second moto, which ended his race early. The Honda HRC rider entered the weekend with a 39-point advantage over Kawasaki's Romain Febvre, finished second in Saturday's qualifying race behind his teammate Ruben Fernandez and finished second in this morning's first moto behind Lucas Coenen

But in the second moto while running in second place behind Coenen, Gajser clipped a small mound of dirt on the side of the track and was thrown from his Honda while in a high-speed section. The track crew picked up his race bike and pushed it off the track as Gajser was tended to by the medical team. His race was over after that crash. In an Instagram post this evening, Gajser confirmed an injury: a dislocated right shoulder.

Gajser still leaves in the championship lead, as he has a 27-point advantage over Febvre. Coenen scored the overall win with 1-1 finishes (check back for the full race recap tomorrow). The MXGP circuit is back in action for the MXGP of Portugal on May 4. 

Gajser's full Instagram post is below:

“A tough day in the office 😡 Today did not go to plan. Early in moto two a small mistake became a disaster after catching a mound of dirt close to the edge of the track!

I am very frustrated with how it turned out, and can not help but feel it could have been avoided. After initially being treated trackside, I was forced to wait 30 minutes with unknown injuries and in a lot of pain! After finally making it to the medical centre, x-rays were clear but my shoulder was dislocated the whole time.

I hope this incident is the last of its kind, as our sport is dangerous enough without additional hazards so close to the track.

Time to head home for more checks, and to start the recovery ahead of the remainder of the season. Thank you to all my team and fans for all the support and messages 🙏 #happyriderfastrider #tiga243”

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
2Romain Febvre France 278
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 227
4Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 224
7Maxime Renaux France 188
Full Standings

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now