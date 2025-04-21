“I’m clicking fifth,” explained Seth Hammaker when I asked his approach to the gnarly East Rutherford whoops. A week earlier on Race Day Live, Seth explained how he’d learned to grab fourth gear while hitting the starter whoop this season. With the long run before the whoops on this track, he was going to take it to an even higher level. Third in the corner, then fourth, then fifth.

Grabbing a gear while bouncing off the starter whoop sure seems crazy, but his new riding coach Michael Byrne and the Lawrence family has convinced him he had to use this technique if he wanted to get to the next level. He hits the starter whoop, shifts, then gets his foot back to where he can hit the whoops on his toes. Before, Hammaker would simply take the turn before the whoops in fourth gear. That tall gear was not only slowing his acceleration, but it also meant he couldn’t cut down out of the berm if a new line opened. Fourth was just too tall for that. Now, he had gained versatility and consistency. Better drive out of the corner while also less RPM once he was in the meat of the whoops. In the case of New Jersey, fifth gear doesn’t mean he’s going faster in terms of miles per hour entering the whoops. It just means the bike is at a lower RPM. Less RPM makes the suspension work better. It reduces wheel spin. It’s better.

Just like Seth is as a whole. Tireless drills from off season through now, including Sunday afternoon pit bike sessions after a race, have solidified new techniques. Just like that, he’s gained the consistency he’s always lacked, and now leads the 250SX East Division standings with two races to go. In New Jersey, he logged his second win of the season, making him the first double winner in East this season. With so much up for grabs, he’s consistent but also willing to take chances.

“First half of the race we were clicking fifth and sending it,” he said with a smile. “Couple of sketchy moments but you have to have confidence coming in there. When you have a long run into the whoops like we did in that first set, you have time to get that shift and carry that speed. I feel like it settles the bike a bit when you’re in the taller gear. Sometimes it doesn’t feel that way when the bike was swapping, [Laughs] but it’s a tough race track so you gotta do what you gotta do!”