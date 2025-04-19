The build is part performance showcase, part rolling time machine. From the styling cues to the gear kit, it’s all engineered to pull at the collective memory of a generation raised on Crusty videos, baggy pants, and McGrath’s effortless nac-nacs.

To get the details right, Team Solitaire left no element untouched. The helmets are custom painted by Korsace, blending retro flair with modern design. The gear is entirely one-off and was meticulously designed to echo the colors, cuts, and textures of McGrath’s heyday. And under the hood? Race-tuned motors from Race Tech with the help of Wossner, Moto Tassinari, FMF, and fueled by ETS Racing Fuels to ensure that the bike’s performance is every bit as bold as its appearance.

For Team Solitaire’s Chris Elliott, the project was a fun and meaningful one. “All of us grew up watching McGrath. I don’t think I ever saw a bad photo of him,” Elliott says. “It wasn’t just the way he rode - it was everything. His helmets, his gear, his bike, even his hair. He was the sport in that era to me and I hope we never stop celebrating what his did for the sport. Huge thanks to Yamaha and our partners for giving us the freedom to bring this vision to life, this was a fun-one and is for all our boys in the vet classes.”

For fans of old-school style, clean two-stroke sound, and legends who

helped shape the sport, make sure you stop by the team's semi at the

raceway. If you’re in Southern California, you’ll want to catch it live.

If not, the action will be streamed live via Dirtbike Magazine’s YouTube

channel, beginning at 11:00am PST on race day.

