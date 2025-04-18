Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Finally, we might have a normal weekend of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. In the shadow of the Big Apple, tomorrow’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, round will have highs in the 70s and racing action like a million degrees. Both titles are a dogfight, and riders know the time is running short. Everyone will be looking for an edge this weekend. Every point will loom large.

One section of this New Jersey track could prove pivotal. The back-to-back whoops are something we don't see often. Further, a fast lead-in to the first set gives a distinct edge to riders who excel at blitzing. They will take that momentum and weaponize it, negating any advantage found by the 3-3-3 used at other rounds. This is music to the ears of a rider like Chase Sexton or Malcolm Stewart. They know what riders like Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper want to do, and that's jump through whoops that don't set up well for blitzing. They can use this specific track nuance to make up time and, even better, make passes. The key to this edge is the speed when entering the whoops. Average riders will check up a bit and then get into their blitzing form. That's the natural process for most. For the elite, they will actually accelerate as they hit that first whoop, and the result is pure magic. That extra speed keeps them on the very top of the whoops, and they almost hover across them. Go back and watch Malcolm at Tampa for a good example of how this can be utilized. He picks up speed when landing from the triple jump while literally everyone else slows when entering. That speed comes from confidence and a lack thereof from a fear of ending your main event by going over the handlebars. Watch for who enters with speed and who looks hesitant. There is no bigger tell than that.

SILLY SEASON (Matthes)

Things are starting to come into focus a little more lately, as to where riders will land in 2026. Most people think that the move of Sexton to Kawasaki thing is going to happen, which leaves a spot at KTM for... Eli Tomac? Yes, ET3 and Yamaha seem to have some difficulties in getting a new deal done, so word is KTM is interested in #3, as is Ducati. Malcolm Stewart is said to be weighing offers from both Triumph and a potential stay at Husky. I would think that Justin Barcia will end up back with Troy Lee, but on the Ducati. Also, Jo Shimoda’s contract is up at Honda, and he has been exploring other options as well. Stay tuned, everyone!

Magnificent Seven (Jorge Ró Jr.)

(Jorge Ró Jr. is a motocross enthusiast from Portugal who loves stats and has a Facebook page called MX em Números for race analysis and data deep-dives. He contributed this take after the Philly SX)

It’s been 28 years since we’ve seen seven different winners in the premier class. With 13 rounds completed in the 2025 season, the list of winners includes Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, Malcolm Stewart, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger.

We have to go all the way back to 1997 to find a season with this many different names standing on the top step of the podium. Does 2025 share any similarities with 1997? There’s no doubt both seasons rank among the most unpredictable in the history of the sport.

Back in 1997, Kawasaki's Jeff Emig won five races and took the number one plate from Jeremy McGrath, following MC’s surprise late switch from Honda to Suzuki. The King still won two races, but Doug Henry grabbed four victories—including the historic Las Vegas win aboard the YZ400F! His other three wins came on YZ250s, and he was even the points leader until a collision with Jimmy Button at the Houston Astrodome round left him with an injured wrist.

That same year, we also saw four first-time winners: Ezra Lusk, Greg Albertyn, Damon Huffman, and Kevin Windham. K-Dub’s win came in Charlotte as a 125cc West rider, making a one-off cameo appearance in the 250 class. Fun fact: Suzuki's Albertyn and Kawasaki's Huffman would never win again in the premier class.

Fast forward 28 years—Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton each have four wins. Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence each have one, but then both got hurt. Malcolm Stewart, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger each have one. And for Mookie, he is the only first-time winner of the season in the 450 class so far.

Will we see an eighth winner in 2025? Will it be another first-time winner? The good news is there are still four rounds to go, and very capable guys like the the two Justins—Barcia and Cooper—are hoping to get one before the series ends in SLC!

Arkansas Makes a Move (DC)

The ongoing insurance crisis in our sport continues to plague race promoters, track owners, and even landowners who allow others to use their property for recreational riding. Several well-known tracks are in jeopardy of not being around much longer, and others are having trouble locating enough insurance to justify staying open. But the state of Arkansas did something this past week that might be a way to reset this whole issue. It's called Act 312, and what it basically does is establish inherent risk for off-road motorcyclists, which in turn takes some of the pressure off landowners and event organizers and promoters and their potential to be sued by someone who gets injured while riding their dirt bike on their property. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Act 312 into law, making Arkansas the first state to have such a law for motorcyclists (though the concept of inherent risk has been used in other outdoor recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, and more).

The AMA came out in a press release supporting this new law "which offers greater protections for landowners who provide access to their land for off-road recreation and competition." The AMA has been working with several other states to pass similar Motorcycle Inherent Risk legislation, including Texas, Missouri, and Iowa. The AMA's press release on this rare good news explained more about how the whole concept works:

Inherent risk refers to the capacity for risk naturally associated with a process or activity without any risk reduction efforts. The inherent risk of an activity cannot be effectively eliminated or controlled and becomes important when assessing liability of voluntary participants. With this law, the rider takes individual responsibility for their own safety, and facility owners take responsibility for their own liability, so when an accident does occur, fault can be clearly identified. This law helps riders by requiring safe riding areas while also benefiting landowners and organizers because they have assurances that the rider enters their facility knowing they have a responsibility to ride within their skill and ability. This law increases the likelihood that landowners and organizers will receive the necessary insurance protections needed to hold off-road motorcycle events, which is a win for all AMA members. The new law will also ensure safer facilities and events, as landowners must provide adequate safety measures, or they may be held liable for accidents that occur on their property. While this new law is not perfect, it's definitely a step in the right direction. Hopefully, it not only sticks but also catches on all over the country.

MXGP Things (DC)

The FIM Motocross Championship (MXGP), at the beautiful Trentino circuit in Italy last weekend had some weather, but nothing like what hit the paddock in Spain in March. An enthusiastic crowd packed the Arco Trentino circuit and got to see two popular wins: First, Italy's own Andrea Adamo won the MX2 overall with 3-2 scores, and secondly, Slovenia's Tim Gajser picked up yet another win in MXGP, and he did it in what's become something of a home race for him, as Slovenia borders northwest Italy, and it's about a three-hour drive from the border to Trentino, so the flag-waving, smoke-bombing legions of Gajser's fans turned out en masse. Tim won both motos and now has a 39-point lead over Kawasaki's Romain Febvre of France.

There were also a couple of cool developments. First, Triumph got its first moto win in MX2, as did Camden McClellan of South Africa, when he topped the first moto on his British bike. (Triumph has won races in previous incarnations, but this was the first for the brand in this new incarnation.) On Saturday morning, a promising young Irish rider named Cole McCollough won the first EMX125 moto on a Fantic. Both McClellan and McCollough had problems in their second motos, but it was still a big step forward for both. (And speaking of Ireland, we're hearing that the Irish may not be sending a team to the '25 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations here in the U.S., a decision I hope will be revisited because Irish MX has some of the best fans in the world!)

Also, Jeffrey Herlings made some small improvements in his return from injury and finished 10-11 in the two motos, while his fellow Dutch rider Lotte Van Drunen lined up once again with the MX2 boys but did not score a point in either moto.

MXGP is racing this weekend in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, with that funky Easter schedule they sometimes do, racing the qualifying motos on Saturday and then doing the actual GP motos on Monday. Yes, Monday. You can watch the MXGP of Switzerland on MXGP-TV.com as well as delayed coverage on CBS Sports Network here in the U.S.