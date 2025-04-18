Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule

Jorge Prado Talks Shoulder Recovery, Riding Again, 2025 Pro Motocross Prep

April 18, 2025, 11:25am

After a shoulder injury in qualifying for round three of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Jorge Prado is sidelined for remainder of the season. Prado underwent surgery to fix his shoulder and just got back on the bike earlier this week.

Ahead of the East Rutherford SX this weekend, Prado was on sight doing interviews, national news bits, and more as he checks out a new stadium he has never been to before in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Interview/edit: Mitch Kendra

Check out some photos of Prado doing a segment on a national Spanish news channel.

  Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
