On Saturday, riders will race the 14th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 14 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This race will be round eight for 250SX East Division Championship. But note, this is a day race (yes, just like last week).

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with East Rutherford also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Switzerland this weekend for the round six MXGP of Switzerland. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Monday (motos). Due to Easter, the motos will be on Monday.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action next weekend in Ohio.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross