On Saturday, riders will race the 14th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 14 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This race will be round eight for 250SX East Division Championship. But note, this is a day race (yes, just like last week).
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock and NBC.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with East Rutherford also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Switzerland this weekend for the round six MXGP of Switzerland. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Monday (motos). Due to Easter, the motos will be on Monday.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action next weekend in Ohio.
- Supercross
East RutherfordKTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 19
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
MXGP of SwitzerlandEMX125 and EMX250
Monday, April 21
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveApril 19 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveApril 19 - 9:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveApril 19 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveApril 19 - 11:15 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveApril 21 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 21 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 21 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 21 - 11:00 AM
Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to East Rutherford, New Jersey (Eastern).
East Rutherford Supercross
East Rutherford Supercross Race Center
East Rutherford - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListApril 19, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|New
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|New
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|New
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|39
|Nick Romano
|New
|Bayside, NY
|Honda CRF250R
|41
|Nate Thrasher
|New
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Switzerland
MXGP of Switzerland Race Center
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
MetLife Stadium
Address: 1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the East Rutherford Supercross.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|154
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|145
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|110
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|278
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|266
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|240
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|204
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|203
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|984
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|957
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|879
|4
|Liam Everts
|769
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|710
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|
Jorge Prado
|996
|2
|Tim Gajser
|986
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|944
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|687
|5
|Romain Febvre
|651