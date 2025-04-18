Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
East Rutherford Supercross Press Day

April 18, 2025, 8:55pm

6D Helmets presents your First Look from round 14 of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Mitch Kendra was on sight first thing this morning for 7AM press and caught up with a handful of riders, including: Devin Simonson (2025 season debut), Nick Romano (injured but a local), Bryton Carroll (local), Mark Fineis, Mitchell Harrison, Kevin Moranz, Crockett Myers, Trevor Colip, Lane Shaw, Joan Cros (first race of 2025), and more - plus some RAW riding footage! 

Host: Mitch Kendra
Edit: Rob Filebark

