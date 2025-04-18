East Rutherford Supercross Press Day
April 18, 2025, 8:55pm
6D Helmets presents your First Look from round 14 of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Mitch Kendra was on sight first thing this morning for 7AM press and caught up with a handful of riders, including: Devin Simonson (2025 season debut), Nick Romano (injured but a local), Bryton Carroll (local), Mark Fineis, Mitchell Harrison, Kevin Moranz, Crockett Myers, Trevor Colip, Lane Shaw, Joan Cros (first race of 2025), and more - plus some RAW riding footage!
Host: Mitch Kendra
Edit: Rob Filebark
6D Helmets
Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.