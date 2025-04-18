6D Helmets presents your First Look from round 14 of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Mitch Kendra was on sight first thing this morning for 7AM press and caught up with a handful of riders, including: Devin Simonson (2025 season debut), Nick Romano (injured but a local), Bryton Carroll (local), Mark Fineis, Mitchell Harrison, Kevin Moranz, Crockett Myers, Trevor Colip, Lane Shaw, Joan Cros (first race of 2025), and more - plus some RAW riding footage!

Host: Mitch Kendra

Edit: Rob Filebark

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.