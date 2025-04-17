Watch: East Rutherford Supercross Track Map Video
April 17, 2025, 2:00pm
Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live
The East Rutherford Supercross, round 14 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on April 19. Take a lap around MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
This will be the 14th round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the eighth round of the 250SX East Division Championship. The East Rutherford SX is also the 14th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
