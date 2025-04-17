Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule
Roczen, Munoz, and Simonson in for East Rutherford Supercross

April 17, 2025, 12:30pm

The 14th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Illness | Out

Anderson is out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to an undisclosed health issue. At this time, we have no further information on this situation.

Justin Barcia – Finger | In

Barcia sustained a significant laceration to one of the fingers on his right hand while practicing last week. It’s bad enough that it’s affecting his ability to use the front brake. He’s in for East Rutherford.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is on his way to being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after exiting supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the SX season with a torn ACL and meniscus. He is aiming for a return to racing at the Pro Motocross opener.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is back riding and working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.

Ken Roczen – Shoulder, Ankle | In

Roczen hurt his ankle and has also been dealing with a separated AC joint in his right shoulder, both injuries he sustained in a practice crash. He’s not riding during the week and he’s racing in pain, but he’s gutting it out on Saturdays.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is shooting to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 19
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 12:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
East Rutherford Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

250SX East Division

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and is out for the remainder of supercross.

Dax Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick had an unfortunate crash in Philadelphia and sustained a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra. He’s out for the immediate future.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is out for the season.

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out

There is no timetable for the return of Cochran, who injured his leg in November. It’s likely we’ll see him return for Pro Motocross.

Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out

Jorgensen missed time earlier this season due to a broken hand. He later broke his collarbone and is out for the time being.

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out

Kitchen is back on the bike and preparing for Pro Motocross following a crash in Daytona in which he broke his collarbone and sustained multiple fractures in his upper back.

Gage Linville – Concussion, Rib, Lung, Shoulder, Back | Out

Linville had a nasty crash in Philadelphia and “Ended up with a concussion, broken rib, bruised lung, super bruised shoulder, and a fracture in my back.” He’s out for the time being.

Lorenzo Locurcio – Ankle | Out

Locurcio broke his ankle recently while racing out of the country. He’s out for the immediate future.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | TBD

Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. At time of posting, we hadn’t received an official word on his status for East Rutherford.

Hardy Munoz – Wrist | In

Munoz crashed in Philadelphia when he accidentally clicked his bike into neutral. His wrist took an impact, but he should be good to go for East Rutherford.

Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out

Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebra. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Devin Simonson – Wrist | In

Simonson will make his season debut this weekend after hurting his wrist before the season.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume in Denver, Colorado, on May 3.

Drew Adams – Collarbone

Adams will return for Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Glendale.

TJ Albright – Knee

Albright was moonlighting in the 450 Class and in his words, “popped my knee out in the heat.” It continued coming out in Philadelphia, and Albright ended up with a bucket handle meniscus tear. He’s getting surgery and hopes to be back for Denver.

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back

Bourdon is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. He won’t be racing any more supercross this season.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing early this season. He’s back riding but we don’t have a timetable for his return yet.

Derek Drake – Illness

Drake is working toward being ready to compete in some Pro Motocross races after being sidelined with Lyme Disease.

Evan Ferry – Achilles

Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.

Talon Hawkins – Femur

Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist

Laninovich is out for the season. He’s been dealing with a fractured bone in his wrist, but thought he’d be able to return at some point. He later learned he’d also tore a ligament. After surgery he’s looking at a six to eight-month recovery.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers

Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.

Jett Reynolds – Leg         

Reynolds broke his leg while practicing and is out for the rest of the season.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season.

Josh Varize – Back

Varize is out for the season after a crash in Seattle resulted in a fractured T10 vertebra.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist

Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. He’s shooting for a return to action in Denver.

