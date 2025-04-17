MXGP Heads to Switzerland for Round Six Over Easter Weekend

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

The MXGP of Switzerland Presented By iXS Ready to Give the Sweetest Easter Treat This Weekend

FRAUENFELD (Switzerland) – The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship has travelled gradually northward over the last two weekends, from Sardegna to Trentino, and now it concludes its first three-week run with a 450km trip around the Alps to the ancient city of Frauenfeld, and the Schollenholz circuit, for round six, the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS!

One of ten venues to host a Motocross Grand Prix in Switzerland, the Frauenfeld area has used three different circuits in its history, which began in 1981 with a 125cc Grand Prix, won by the legendary Eric Geboers. From 2016 to 2018 a circuit nearer to the town was used, with Jeffrey Herlings taking MXGP class victories in each of the last two years there. Swiss heroes Arnaud Tonus and Jeremy Seewer won individual races in either class in 2017, although Benoit Paturel took his only Grand Prix victory in MX2 that year.

In the last three years the racing has returned to the grassy slopes at the highest point of the town and saw victories in 2023 for French Yamaha riders Maxime Renaux and Thibault Benistant, with last year’s mixed conditions bringing wins for Tim Gajser and Kay de Wolf.

Gajser returns to the site of his dominant double win last September with a healthy 39-point Championship lead for Honda HRC, while De Wolf also wears the red plate in MX2 for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing! As always in Motocross, however, the races are far from foregone conclusions on this deceptively tricky circuit.