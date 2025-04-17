Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule

East Rutherford SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern

April 17, 2025, 12:30pm
East Rutherford SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern

This weekend’s 14th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The home of the New York Giants and Jets NFL teams will bring us to the third straight Northeast round in this historic East Coast swing.

But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the East Rutherford Supercross will race during the day, just like last weekend's Philadelphia SX.

What you need to know the most for East Rutherford: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. 

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with East Rutherford also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 19
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 12:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
East Rutherford Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Due to the early race day schedule on Saturday, track walk is on Friday evening.

East Rutherford Supercross race day schedule.
East Rutherford Supercross race day schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now